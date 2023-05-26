How to complete the Honey Bee Mine side quest in the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom presents numerous ways for players to experience excitement and enjoyment. Engaging in battles against the Construct Soldiers, taking on challenging Shrine trials, embarking on treasure hunts, and collecting food ingredients for meal preparation are just a few examples of the thrilling activities available.

However, one aspect that genuinely captivates players throughout the game is the inclusion of incredible side quests. They are skillfully designed to hold the player's attention, adding another layer of immersion to the overall experience.

The side missions in this game serve two purposes, beginning with allowing players to assist random people within the game. Then, they provide opportunities to acquire specific items by exploring different regions. In essence, these side quests function as a means of instructing players by showcasing various methods and pathways.

Upon finishing this particular quest, players will learn to gather Honey Hives. Additionally, when they reach the mission's conclusion, players will be rewarded with a Silver rupee valued at 100 rupees.

Here's how players can complete the Honey Bee Mine side quest in the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To initiate this side quest, your first task is to reach Kakariko Village and locate Beetz, a drummer who awaits your arrival. Once you reach the village, you can listen to the rhythm of his drum beats.

Make your way to Kakariko Village (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Engage with Beetz, and he will kindly ask you for assistance to obtain three Courser Honey Hives. These can be found within the Jungle, near the Big Hole situated on the northeastern side of Kakariko Village.

The Honey Hives can be found within the Jungle, near the Big Hole (Image via YouTube/ Gamerpillar)

Once you arrive there, you will notice numerous trees. Identifying the Hives in this location is easy. To engage the Hives in combat, it is crucial to maintain a safe distance from the trees.

Maintain a safe distance from the trees (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Getting too close may result in the bees within the group stinging you. Therefore, keeping a safe distance and employing arrows as your primary weapon for the attack is advisable. You can also use melee weapons, although this approach is significantly more risky.

Remember that the trees serve as the Hives' habitat, and throughout the game, you will encounter these hives nestled within the trees. It is highly recommended to explore further in the forest regions to discover more of them.

As a reward, you will receive a Silver Rupee (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Upon acquiring three Courser Hives, you are required to return to Beetz and deliver the Honey Hives to him. In return, Beetz will reward you with a Silver Rupee, marking the completion of your Honey Bee Mine side quest.

