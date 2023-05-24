How to get Courser Honey in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The exploration in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is truly exceptional. Each region is filled with unique surprises in the form of specific items, making the exploration factor stand out. The game masterfully presents these elements throughout, ensuring that the sense of adventure remains constant. The integration of abilities in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom enhances the overall gaming experience.

Also, players are presented with diverse weapons within the game to defeat their enemies effectively. One notable ability that enhances weapon usage is called the Fuse ability.

Players can fuse various objects with their weapons by utilizing the Fuse ability. For instance, players can fuse spike traps with their weapons and shields if they come across spike traps. Similarly, they can fuse honey hives onto their weapons, much like spikes.

Here’s how you can easily get Courser Honey in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The hives are located in the Central Hyrule region, near Rutile Lake (Image via Nintendo)

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Courser Honey Hives are conveniently located in the Central Hyrule region, near Rutile Lake. They can also be encountered randomly while traversing grassy areas or exploring forested regions, where they hang from trees. Players can also locate the bees by listening to their buzzing sound.

Courser Bee Honey can be found easily in the Central Hyrule region (Image via Nintendo)

To acquire these Hives, players have to take them down from a distance by using arrows or any weapons.

Don't get too close (Image via Nintendo)

Players should be aware that approaching the tree too closely will result in being stung by the bees, leading to a decrease in their health.

Once they attack the hive, they can employ the Fuse ability to connect the hive to their weapons. This fusion will grant the players a powerful Weapon.

Players can employ the Fuse ability to connect the hive to their weapons or shields (Image via Nintendo)

The Weapon proves its usefulness during the journey by unleashing a swarm of bees upon the group of enemies whenever players attack it. However, it is important to note that these bees will not spare Link; players must exercise caution when using the Honeycomb Weapon, as the bees can also stink Link.

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Courser Honey can also be used for cooking purposes. Utilizing honey in recipes has the potential to restore Stamina levels, offering a means of revitalization.

Poll : 0 votes