How to complete the Inkwell quest in New World

The fresh MMO from Amazon Games, New World, is filled with quests for players to embark on.

From the minute you load into New World, you will be tasked with combat, resource gathering, crafting, and completing quests that tie all of the aforementioned together.

One of the first quests you will have in your New World journey requires you to travel to Inkwell Cave. This is a part of the main tutorial for players that begin in Windsward.

New World: How to complete the Inkwell quest

There are, of course, going to be issues with a game in its beta period. The quest that requires you to travel to Inkwell Cave is actually bugged at the moment. It should be fixed in New World fairly soon.

Travel to Inkwell Cave is one of the steps in the Survival Tips quest. You need to head to Inkwell Cave and set up a camp. You are then tasked to kill and skin wolves in the area.

hey @playnewworld, seems to be a pretty breaking bug where many players can't continue the beginning quest line.... it won't seem to register traveling to inkwell cave for 'Survival Tips'... I tried resetting the quest and unpinning and pinning it back.... — Jagged Sapphire (@JaggedSapphire) July 20, 2021

This seems pretty straightforward, except for the bug keeping the quest from completing. All other steps appear to be finished except for the Travel to Inkwell Cave portion.

There are a couple of workarounds that players have come up with so that you can actually finish the mission. The first suggestion players have in mind is to unbind the camp.

Lots to learn on our first day of beta! There are a few places we fell short, particularly with servers and queues. Additionally, we’ve encountered bugs with text-to-speech, accidental bans, and challenges with the Inkwell quest. — New World (@playnewworld) July 20, 2021

Leave the Inkwell area after unbinding your camp and return shortly after. Many players have said the quest step will be completed once you have returned to the Inkwell area.

Others have stated to just leave this cave zone in New World. Go back to it and see if the quest step is checked off. That is a bit less complicated than unbinding your camp.

The final suggestion to complete the Inkwell quest in New World is to leave the zone and set up a brand new camp. Then approach Inkwell Cave from the east for it to complete.

For those who enjoy visual guides, YouTuber Sipder has created a short video showing the Inkwell area. It shows him reaching Inkwell Cave, the quest completion, and him starting to slay the wolves.

