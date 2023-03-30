Resident Evil 4 remake is a familiar ordeal for fans of 2005 original. However, numerous improvements in the 2023 rendition make it more engaging and thrilling. This includes brand-new side missions for the Merchant. One such example is the "Jewel Thief" request, which requires players to track down a crow and recover a stolen jewel,

Sometimes it may be unclear what to do with many of these Merchant Request missions in the game. So here is a rundown.

Here's how to complete the Jewel Thief request in Resident Evil 4 remake

The mission details are as follows:

Request: Sell a Scratched Emerald

Area: Courtyard

Reward: Spinel x 3

To obtain the "Jewel Thief" request in Resident Evil 4 remake, players can find the blue contract on the left wall of a Merchant shop near the Ballroom area in Chapter 12. After picking up the mission, head to the Courtyard. On the west side of the Courtyard, look above the ramparts to see a nest with a crow perched atop. This has the gem needed to complete the quest.

Shooting the nest will drop the Scratched Emerald on the ground below. Approach it and pick it, which will add it to the inventory. Now head back to the Merchant to turn in the mission. Thankfully, there is no need to backtrack all the way to the Ballroom as there is one nearby. A door close to where the Scratched Emerald was dropped leads to another Merchant. It is also signified by the signature purple frame on the brazier next to the door.

Approaching the Merchant will prompt dialog from him congratulating Leon for his successful efforts. Interact with the Merchant and head to the Sell section. Here, highlight the Scratched Emerald in the inventory and sell it for 5,000 Pesetas. This will complete the request and reward players with three Spinels, which are essential collectibles needed to purchase valuable items and upgrades. Pesetas (abbreviated as ptas) is the common currency used to buy consumables, weapons, and upgrades in the game.

What is Resident Evil 4 remake about?

Resident Evil 4 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam!

Resident Evil 4 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam!

As US government agent Leon S. Kennedy, the protagonist is sent to rural Spain to recover the president's missing daughter Ashley. The remake follows in the original's footsteps in most ways while enhancing it in others. The almost campy, action-packed vibe makes way for a more grounded, serious, and creepy tone, which is always welcome for a Resident Evil title.

Players will navigate three major locales: the Village, Castle, and Island. All the while, they must contend with threats controlled by a bioweapon called the Las Plagas parasite. The gameplay is also modeled after more recent series entries, particularly the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes. The over-the-shoulder TPS gameplay involves a lot of backtracking, shooting, and exploration as players take down terrifying foes and solve challenging puzzles.

The game was released worldwide on March 24, 2023. It is available on PC, PS4, PS5, and XSX|S.

