How to complete Jiosin Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is jam-packed with some really unique puzzles and questlines that you can totally miss out on if you're not thorough with your exploration. Much like the previous title, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, the sequel also features the Shrines, which act as mini-dungeons for the game while also delivering some really unique and fun puzzles to solve.

The Shrines in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are scattered across all the different regions of the open world of Hyrule, and you can easily stumble upon them while exploring the overworld. One such open-world min-dungeon is the Jiosin Shrine, which features the "Shape Rotation" trial and can be found in the Ranch Ruins region.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily locate and complete the Jiosin Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to solve the "Shape Rotation" trial of Jiosin Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You can stumble upon the Jiosin Shrine while exploring the Ranch Ruins region of Hyrule. You'll find the Shrine on the westernmost edge of the Ranch Ruins, just near the Passeri Greenbelt border. The exact coordinates for the Shrine are (-0240, -0374, 0026). You can get to this Shrine pretty early in the game and complete it to grab a Light of Blessing quite early.

The Jiosin Shrine features the Shape Rotation puzzle, which is easily the most fun Shrine puzzle in the game if you liked the gyroscopic puzzles in Breath of the Wild. As soon as you enter the Jiosin Shrine, you will come face-to-face with a gap that you need to cross to get to your reward. Here's how you can complete the Jiosin Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

As soon as you enter the Shrine, head to the room on the left and use your Ultrahand to lift the nearby platform and transfer it to the main room via the visible hole in the wall.

Place the platform over the gap you encountered while entering the Shrine to make a path towards the next section.

Continuing to the next room, you will find small doorway-like structures on the wall.

Go through the doorway on the right, pick up the cube-shaped object there, and carefully make it pass through the hole in the wall of the room.

Once you get the cube-shaped object out of the room, place it at the back of the main room to get to a higher platform.

You will need to stack and rotate the cube-shaped object to make a staircase and get to the top of the platform.

On the top-most platform, you will find the sigil that you need to complete the Shrine.

Once you reach the Sigil, all you need to do is interact with it to get the Light of Blessing and complete the Shrine. The Jiosin Shrine is arguably one of the easiest early-game Shrines in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and one that you should definitely not miss out on during your playthrough.

