How to complete Jonsau Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom has immersive gameplay and offers a ton of enormous regions just waiting to be discovered. It takes careful planning to overcome some difficult challenges at some locations. These challenges provide gamers with fascinating complications obstructing their progress toward their objectives. Some shrines require players to defeat enemies, while others require them to solve puzzles. Players must understand how to use the Ultrahand efficiently since the Jonsau Shrine combines aspects of puzzles and combat.

Players must carefully follow critical steps that necessitate a well-thought-out plan for optimum profit to complete these puzzles effectively. Players regularly come across shrines in The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom, which are small dungeons with complex puzzles and challenging situations. Each shrine is full of tricky puzzles that need players to have a highly logical outlook.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom: Everything you need to complete Jonsau Shrine

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom's Lanayru Wetlands section contains Jonsau Shrine. Players must build a boat to cross the river to travel the shortest distance to the shrine. A walkway can reach it, but getting there requires a more lengthy route.

Go toward the floating sphere (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom)

Enter the shrine after it has been activated and go toward the floating sphere in the water. Players must ensure they are equipped with the Ultrahand ability because it will be necessary for this mission. The sphere can now be carefully positioned beneath the large green circle using this ability to grab the sphere.

The sphere must then be released once it hits the ground using Ultrahand to submerge it in water. The door across the room will be unlocked when the sphere fast moves through the water, striking the green circle. The sphere must be brought with you to the next room because it is necessary for the second puzzle.

Underwater treasure chest lying at the bottom of the water (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom)

When you enter the next area, take out the Construct and turn your focus to the left side of the room, where the water is. To find an underwater treasure chest lying at the bottom of the water, activate Ultrahand. Pull it out to get it back, and you'll get a Strong Construct Bow.

The sphere will hit the circle when it is released (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom)

The puzzle in this area is quite similar to the first one that the players solved. The sphere must be moved beneath the circle, then lowered to the water's surface by players. The sphere will hit the circle when it is released, opening the next door.

Use the sphere to knock the wooden plank (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom)

Next, move the yellow platform out of the water into the area next to it. Use the sphere to knock the wooden plank off the platform that is located above while placing the yellow platform on the ground.

Players will be propelled into the air and onto the platform above (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom)

Utilizing Ultrahand, attach the wood plank to the submerged platform. Place the sphere in the water directly below the platform and the plank while standing on the wood plank. Players will be propelled into the air and onto the platform above when they release the sphere. Descend from the platform to reach the altar and obtain the Light of Blessing.

