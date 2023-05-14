How to complete Ukouh Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom has a list of shrines that contain interesting puzzles for players to solve. The Ukouh is among the simpler ones to complete, which grants you an upgrade material called Light of Blessing. You can find this shrine on a small island on the map's northern section to the left of the Temple of Time.

Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom serve as sources of abilities and materials that Link can acquire throughout this game. They are generally riddled with enemies and puzzles that tend to be baffling. As you progress in Tears of The Kingdom, you will encounter several such shrines, each more challenging than the previous one.

Here's a guide to help you get started with the Ukouh Shrine and collect its rewards.

Completing the Ukouh Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The Ukouh Shrine can be found fairly early in this game on the Great Sky Island and will present you with an essential ability: Ultrahand. The coordinates to the location are [0274, -0913, 1460].

Step 1: Reach the Ukouh Shrine and activate the sigil to start the "The Ability to Create" trial.

Step 2: Once you enter the place, a cutscene will be triggered, and Rauru will greet you and present you with the Ultrahand ability.

The Ultrahand ability in Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Perfect Score/YouTube)

Step 3: Walk up to the chamber ahead, where you'll find a plank on the ground. Use Ultrahand to bridge the gap in front and move forward.

Step 4: On the next landing, there will be two planks on the ground. Use the Ultrahand ability to line them up end-to-end and fuse them together to create a path across the next gap.

Collect Amber from chests in Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Perfect Score/YouTube)

You can reuse the fused slab to get to a chest atop a pedestal in the right corner of this space. The chest will give you some Amber that you can integrate with different weapons to create powerful effects in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Step 5: In the next area, you will find a pole leading to the shrine's end. To its left, a wooden plank and a couple of metal hooks can be spotted. Use Ultrahand to fuse them together to form your foothold.

Step 6: Using Ultrahand, place the foothold on the pole and travel across to the Ukouh Shrine's end.

Tears of The Kingdom will have you build similar contraptions throughout the game to access various regions during gameplay.

Use Ultrahand to fuse the hooks and the plank together (Image via Wow Quests/ youtube.com)

Step 7: Once you reach the shrine's end, activate the sigil to earn a Light of Blessing. With this, the Ability to Create trial will be completed in Tears of The Kingdom.

The Ukouh Shrine is among the first ones you will come across in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom. Fortunately, it doesn't pose a major challenge to players. Unlike other shrines, you will not be encountering enemies or solving complex puzzles here. Instead, it will help you get accustomed to such challenges and do better in future quests.

