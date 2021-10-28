How to complete the Last Minute Winner SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT)

There's a new SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) 22 called Last Minute Winner. This is a new Road to Knockouts challenge that, if completed, rewards players with an untradeable Rare Gold Pack. Last Minute Winner is a non-repeatable SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team that will expire in one day.
Squad Conditions
- Max 5 Players from the same League
- Max 4 Players from the same Club
- Min. 1 Player: Gold
- Min. 10 Players: Rare
- Min. Team Rating: 70
- Min. Team Chemistry: 90
- Number of Players in the Squad: 11
Squad(s) to be submitted: 1
Group Rewards: x1 Rare Gold Pack
Squad building guide
Here's a team that players can build in FIFA Ultimate Team for the Last Minute Winner SBC:
- GK: Guiata (Spain/Crystal Palace) - 80 OVR - EPL
- CB: Bailly (Ivory Coast/Manchester United) - 79 OVR - EPL
- CB: Pablo Mari (Spain/Arsenal) - 76 OVR - EPL
- CB: Azpilicueta (Spain/Chelsea) - 83 OVR - EPL
- LM: Lemar (France/Atletico de Madrid) - 83 OVR - La Liga
- CM: Carlos Soler (Spain/Valencia CF) - 81 OVR - La Liga
- CAM: Brahim Diaz (Spain/AC Milan) - 78 OVR - Serie A
- RW: Ferran Torres (Spain/Manchester City) - 82 OVR - EPL
- RW: Asensio (Spain/Real Madrid) - 83 OVR - La Liga
- ST: Inaki Williams (Spain/Athletic Bilbao) - 81 OVR - La Liga
- LW: Ocampos (Argentina/Sevilla FC) - 83 OVR - La Liga
This team meets all the requirements of the Last Minute Winner SBC in the FIFA Ultimate Team. Here are some more details about the squad:
- Rating - 81
- Chemistry - 93
- Contains Players from the following Leagues - EPL (5), La Liga (5), Serie A (1).
- Contains Players from the following Nations - Spain (8), Ivory Coast (1), France (1), Argentina (1).
Here's how much this squad costs across all platforms:
- PlayStation - 9,000
- Xbox - 9,500
- PC (Origin) - 9,100
The ratings for the team are as follows:
- PAC (Pace) - 78
- SHO (Shooting) - 68
- PAS (Passing) - 74
- DRI (Dribbling) - 77
- DEF (Defense) - 57
- PHY (Physical) - 72
Other details
When building this squad in FIFA 22, players should try to add players from the same nation as much as possible. A Rare Gold Pack is a collection of unique Gold items in one convenient package. It contains 12 items, including players and consumables, all of which are classified as Rare and Gold.
Completing Squad Building Challenges (SBC) is an excellent method to get rewarded in FIFA 22. Gamers must create a custom team according to the given specifications for Players, Leagues, and other criteria.