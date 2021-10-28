How to complete the Last Minute Winner SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT)

There's a new SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) 22 called Last Minute Winner. This is a new Road to Knockouts challenge that, if completed, rewards players with an untradeable Rare Gold Pack. Last Minute Winner is a non-repeatable SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team that will expire in one day.

Last Minute Winner SBC

Squad Conditions

Max 5 Players from the same League

Max 4 Players from the same Club

Min. 1 Player: Gold

Min. 10 Players: Rare

Min. Team Rating: 70

Min. Team Chemistry: 90

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Squad(s) to be submitted: 1

Group Rewards: x1 Rare Gold Pack

Squad building guide

A decent squad for the Last Minute Winner SBC (Image via FUTBIN)

Here's a team that players can build in FIFA Ultimate Team for the Last Minute Winner SBC:

GK: Guiata (Spain/Crystal Palace) - 80 OVR - EPL

Guiata (Spain/Crystal Palace) - 80 OVR - CB: Bailly (Ivory Coast/Manchester United) - 79 OVR - EPL

Bailly (Ivory Coast/Manchester United) - 79 OVR - CB: Pablo Mari (Spain/Arsenal) - 76 OVR - EPL

Pablo Mari (Spain/Arsenal) - 76 OVR - CB: Azpilicueta (Spain/Chelsea) - 83 OVR - EPL

Azpilicueta (Spain/Chelsea) - 83 OVR - LM: Lemar (France/Atletico de Madrid) - 83 OVR - La Liga

Lemar (France/Atletico de Madrid) - 83 OVR - CM: Carlos Soler (Spain/Valencia CF) - 81 OVR - La Liga

Carlos Soler (Spain/Valencia CF) - 81 OVR - CAM: Brahim Diaz (Spain/AC Milan) - 78 OVR - Serie A

Brahim Diaz (Spain/AC Milan) - 78 OVR - RW: Ferran Torres (Spain/Manchester City) - 82 OVR - EPL

Ferran Torres (Spain/Manchester City) - 82 OVR - RW: Asensio (Spain/Real Madrid) - 83 OVR - La Liga

Asensio (Spain/Real Madrid) - 83 OVR - ST: Inaki Williams (Spain/Athletic Bilbao) - 81 OVR - La Liga

Inaki Williams (Spain/Athletic Bilbao) - 81 OVR - LW: Ocampos (Argentina/Sevilla FC) - 83 OVR - La Liga

This team meets all the requirements of the Last Minute Winner SBC in the FIFA Ultimate Team. Here are some more details about the squad:

Rating - 81

Chemistry - 93

Contains Players from the following Leagues - EPL (5), La Liga (5), Serie A (1).

Contains Players from the following Nations - Spain (8), Ivory Coast (1), France (1), Argentina (1).

Here's how much this squad costs across all platforms:

PlayStation - 9,000

Xbox - 9,500

PC (Origin) - 9,100

The ratings for the team are as follows:

PAC (Pace) - 78

SHO (Shooting) - 68

PAS (Passing) - 74

DRI (Dribbling) - 77

DEF (Defense) - 57

PHY (Physical) - 72

Other details

When building this squad in FIFA 22, players should try to add players from the same nation as much as possible. A Rare Gold Pack is a collection of unique Gold items in one convenient package. It contains 12 items, including players and consumables, all of which are classified as Rare and Gold.

Completing Squad Building Challenges (SBC) is an excellent method to get rewarded in FIFA 22. Gamers must create a custom team according to the given specifications for Players, Leagues, and other criteria.

