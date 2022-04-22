How to complete Little Shop of Droids mission in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has an abundance of collectibles. Most, if not all, levels in the game have collectibles just waiting to be uncovered in one form or another, whether it is Minikits, data cards, or Kyber Bricks.

Many of the collectibles in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are either hidden or earned by completing puzzles and minigames.

'Little Shop of Droids' is a mission that will provide players with a Kyber Brick upon completion. Here’s a breakdown of how to finish the mission in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Steps to complete the Little Shop of Droids mission in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

You can follow the steps given below to start and complete the Little Shop of Droids mission in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:

Step 1: Travel to Coruscant, specifically the upper area of the Core Square in the Federal District. There's a shop that sells droids in exchange for Studs.

Step 2: Purchase every droid available in the shop. The droids are lined along the walls.

Step 3: Now, speak with the droid salesman at the counter. He'll express that a special droid he owns isn't sold to just anyone — only "Imperial" clientele are permitted. Switch to any Empire-related characters, including First Order like Finn (FN-2187).

Step 4: Access the terminal and complete the puzzle on the console.

: Access the terminal and complete the puzzle on the console. Step 5: Purchase the droid locked behind the red lasers. It will explode, leaving behind a Kyber Brick.

Players who are short on Studs will not be able to complete Little Shop of Droids. Thankfully, there are many quick and easy ways to earn Studs in the game.

To earn Studs quickly, you can play ‘A Skip and a Jump,’ which is the first level of Episode IX: Rise of Skywalker. You will have to play through a few other missions before reaching it, but it’s worth having it unlocked for future use.

With the new Kyber Brick you’ve earned from the Little Shop of Droids mission, you can purchase and upgrade class abilities. Each character is part of a class. For example, Zuckuss is labeled a Bounty Hunter and, therefore, shares skills with other characters of the same class.

