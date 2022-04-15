How to get the Maz's Castle Datacard in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

All nine episodes of the Star Wars franchise provide hidden secrets and collectibles in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

One type of collectible that players can find is the Datacard. Datacards are very rare, with only 19 of them available in the entirety of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Datacards are used to unlock extras in the game, such as the baguette lightsaber mode or the mumble voice mode. About halfway through The Force Awakens, players will be able to collect the Datacard at Maz's Castle.

How to find the Datacard at Maz's Castle in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

A look at the Datacard chest at Maz's Castle (Image via TT Games)

Maz's Castle is an important setting in Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. Han Solo, Chewbacca, Finn and Rey go there on their mission to deliver BB-8's message to Leia Organa.

They meet Maz, while Rey discovers Luke Skywalker's lightsaber. Coupled with that, the First Order attack the location. It sets the tone for the rest of the movie and players get to experience that through Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

At Maz's Castle, one can stray from the main story to complete side missions and find collectibles, like the Datacard. Here is how they can locate the Datacard and gain access to it while at Maz's Castle:

Travel to Maz's Castle with a character that can grapple

Hero, Bounty Hunter, and Astromech characters are some that have the grapple ability

After exiting the landing pad, head to the southwest peninsula of the island

The Datacard is in the lake, but is not accessible at first

Look for the nearby pole and switch to the grapple character

Grapple the top of the pole when the button prompt appears

Stand on the button at the top of the pole

This will cause a chest to float out of the water

The chest contains the Datacard and players can jump over to retrieve it

This can be done with any of the hero characters during the first playthrough or to any of the aforementioned character categories when returning to Maz's Castle in the free play mode.

Everything Datacards can unlock

The Extras menu has tons of modifiers in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Image via TT Games)

There are quite a few modifiers and extras in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga that can be unlocked with Datacards. Where the Datacard is obtained from doesn't matter, as any one of them can be used to unlock a single extra.

Studs x2 : 1 million Studs

: 1 million Studs Studs x4 : 2 million Studs

: 2 million Studs Studs x6 : 8 million Studs

: 8 million Studs Studs x8 : 48 million Studs

: 48 million Studs Studs x10 : 384 million Studs

: 384 million Studs Super GNK Droid : 1 million Studs

: 1 million Studs Porg Companion : 500,000 Studs

: 500,000 Studs Baguette Lightsabers : 250,000 Studs

: 250,000 Studs Galaxy Rave : 500 million Studs

: 500 million Studs Television Mode : 250,000 Studs

: 250,000 Studs Hologram Mode : 500,000 Studs

: 500,000 Studs Retro Mode : 250,000 Studs

: 250,000 Studs GNK Civilians : 1 million Studs

: 1 million Studs Mumble Mode : Unlocked for free

: Unlocked for free Comedy Weapons : 250,000 Studs

: 250,000 Studs Rainbow Effects : 250,000 Studs

: 250,000 Studs Cantina Music : 250,000 Studs

: 250,000 Studs Big Head Mode : 500,000 Studs

: 500,000 Studs Pew Pew : 500,000 Studs

: 500,000 Studs Universal Translator: 500,000 Studs

In addition to a Datacard, each unlockable requires a certain amount of studs in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Those are listed, with the exception of Mumble Mode, which is unlockable for free from the start of the game.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul