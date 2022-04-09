How to unlock Cantina music track in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is one of the most expansive experiences for fans of the classic sci-fi franchise. Every person, place, and thing is recreated in the beloved bricks for the enjoyment of fans everywhere.

While there's a ton of iconic music from the Star Wars franchise, the Mos Eisley Cantina still stands out. This classic track from Episode IV: A New Hope can be played in the new game, but not right away.

The Cantina track in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars Game @LSWGame The time has finally come to experience the saga like never before! Jump into a galaxy far, far away today! #LEGOStarWarsGame The time has finally come to experience the saga like never before! Jump into a galaxy far, far away today! #LEGOStarWarsGame https://t.co/l052beOXfF

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga won't ask its players to undergo any grand adventure to unlock their favorite song. Players only need to grab a healthy helping of the game's currency and collectibles to purchase the song.

Datacards are a collectible currency in the game that can be used to purchase a variety of gameplay modes. From new visual looks to massive gameplay upgrades, the 19 data cards radically change the game. Players will need to spend one to purchase the Cantina track.

The big currency of the game is studs like it was in every other Lego game. Studs appear out of every nook and cranny in the game. Every level has a True Jedi Achievement that comes with earning a massive amount of studs while completing it. The Cantina track costs 250,000 studs.

Once players have the cash and the card, all they have to do is open the Holoprojector Menu and navigate to the Extras list. From there, purchase the Cantina track and switch it on. Doing so will start the iconic song playing on a loop until the player shuts it off.

Datacards in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Star Wars @starwars This will be a day long remembered. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is here! strw.rs/6001Kxvfb This will be a day long remembered. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is here! strw.rs/6001Kxvfb https://t.co/4d4NbVkE0I

Finding these cards is very important in accessing all of the fun modes in the game. Even racking up studs is made easier by the extras that datacards can purchase.

Depending on which trilogy the player chooses to enter, there's a quick Datacard that can be picked up in one of the first levels. There are three on Tatooine, including one right next to the Cantina itself.

Turning on a non-stop loop of the classic Cantina track is just one option datacards can buy in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Players can use them along with studs to completely change the feel of the game.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features a ton of fun options for Star Wars fans. Just rack up some cash and cards, and enjoy the iconic Cantina song for the entire game's run.

