The re-release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt brings returns and new players looking to experience the classic once more.
One such returning quest is ‘Magic Lamp,’ which involves Keira Metz and Geralt searching for a peculiar magical lamp promised to Keira by an elven mage dwelling in a cave nearby. This quest must be completed before proceeding with The Isle of Mists. Otherwise, it will be marked as failed.
Note: Spoilers for certain sections of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will follow. Discretion is advisable.
A guided walkthrough of the Magic Lamp side quest in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
This side quest rewards gamers with 100-player EXP and has a minimum recommended level of 6 for Geralt.
The quest is located in The Mire, Velen. Note that this quest is entirely optional.
- Kiera will ask Geralt to help her retrieve the magic lamp when they exit out of the elf’s hideout when they enter a room.
- After agreeing to help her, use your witcher sense to find an inscription on the doors.
- Kiera will help you translate the Elder Speech to reveal a riddle.
- To solve this riddle, Geralt must light four torches near each statue in the correct order.
- Firstly, light up the torch on the right of the archway. (3rd statue)
- Secondly, light up the torch located left of the archway. (2nd statue)
- Next, head to your far right to find another torch. Light it up. (4th statue)
- Finally, the last torch can be found to the far left. (1st statue)
- Lighting the statues out of order will summon two to four wraiths, and Geralt must deal with them before proceeding forward.
- Correctly lighting the torches will open up a secret passageway into a room. Enter the room and have Kiera grab the lamp.
- Backtrack and return to the exit.
- Additionally, interested players may climb up the stone ledges in the room of the shrine to find a Place of Power for Yrden, along with a Golem guarding some loot.
- Defeat the Golem is necessary to obtain two diagrams for Geralt.
- Once back at the entrance, Keira bids farewell to Geralt before sending him yet another invitation.
- If players wish to romance Kiera Mertz, they must proceed with the quest, ‘An Invitation from Kiera Metz,’ after this quest concludes.
What additional features are there in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt?
Re-released on December 14, 2022, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had numerous additions to it to align with current-gen AAA releases.
Additions include:
- New quality-of-life improvements
- A dedicated photo mode
- New quests that reward items from The Witcher Netflix TV series
- Graphical overhaul and improvements, including the addition of ray-traced reflections and shadows.
- A quality and performance mode for current generation consoles.
- All previously released DLC.