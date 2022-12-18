The re-release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt brings returns and new players looking to experience the classic once more.

One such returning quest is ‘Magic Lamp,’ which involves Keira Metz and Geralt searching for a peculiar magical lamp promised to Keira by an elven mage dwelling in a cave nearby. This quest must be completed before proceeding with The Isle of Mists. Otherwise, it will be marked as failed.

Note: Spoilers for certain sections of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will follow. Discretion is advisable.

A guided walkthrough of the Magic Lamp side quest in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

This side quest rewards gamers with 100-player EXP and has a minimum recommended level of 6 for Geralt.

The quest is located in The Mire, Velen. Note that this quest is entirely optional.

Kiera will ask Geralt to help her retrieve the magic lamp when they exit out of the elf’s hideout when they enter a room.

After agreeing to help her, use your witcher sense to find an inscription on the doors.

Kiera will help you translate the Elder Speech to reveal a riddle.

To solve this riddle, Geralt must light four torches near each statue in the correct order.

Firstly, light up the torch on the right of the archway. (3rd statue)

Secondly, light up the torch located left of the archway. (2nd statue)

Next, head to your far right to find another torch. Light it up. (4th statue)

Finally, the last torch can be found to the far left. (1st statue)

Lighting the statues out of order will summon two to four wraiths, and Geralt must deal with them before proceeding forward.

Correctly lighting the torches will open up a secret passageway into a room. Enter the room and have Kiera grab the lamp.

Backtrack and return to the exit.

Additionally, interested players may climb up the stone ledges in the room of the shrine to find a Place of Power for Yrden, along with a Golem guarding some loot.

Defeat the Golem is necessary to obtain two diagrams for Geralt.

Once back at the entrance, Keira bids farewell to Geralt before sending him yet another invitation.

If players wish to romance Kiera Mertz, they must proceed with the quest, ‘An Invitation from Kiera Metz,’ after this quest concludes.

What additional features are there in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt?

Re-released on December 14, 2022, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had numerous additions to it to align with current-gen AAA releases.

Additions include:

New quality-of-life improvements

A dedicated photo mode

New quests that reward items from The Witcher Netflix TV series

Graphical overhaul and improvements, including the addition of ray-traced reflections and shadows.

A quality and performance mode for current generation consoles.

All previously released DLC.

