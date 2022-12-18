Create

How to complete the Magic Lamp side quest in The Witcher 3 Next Gen

By Dipan Saha
Modified Dec 18, 2022 02:25 PM IST
The hidden dungeon with the puzzle of the magic lamp (Image via YouTube/Six String)
The re-release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt brings returns and new players looking to experience the classic once more.

One such returning quest is ‘Magic Lamp,’ which involves Keira Metz and Geralt searching for a peculiar magical lamp promised to Keira by an elven mage dwelling in a cave nearby. This quest must be completed before proceeding with The Isle of Mists. Otherwise, it will be marked as failed.

Note: Spoilers for certain sections of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will follow. Discretion is advisable.

A guided walkthrough of the Magic Lamp side quest in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

This side quest rewards gamers with 100-player EXP and has a minimum recommended level of 6 for Geralt.

youtube-cover

The quest is located in The Mire, Velen. Note that this quest is entirely optional.

  • Kiera will ask Geralt to help her retrieve the magic lamp when they exit out of the elf’s hideout when they enter a room.
  • After agreeing to help her, use your witcher sense to find an inscription on the doors.
  • Kiera will help you translate the Elder Speech to reveal a riddle.
  • To solve this riddle, Geralt must light four torches near each statue in the correct order.
  • Firstly, light up the torch on the right of the archway. (3rd statue)
  • Secondly, light up the torch located left of the archway. (2nd statue)
  • Next, head to your far right to find another torch. Light it up. (4th statue)
  • Finally, the last torch can be found to the far left. (1st statue)
  • Lighting the statues out of order will summon two to four wraiths, and Geralt must deal with them before proceeding forward.
  • Correctly lighting the torches will open up a secret passageway into a room. Enter the room and have Kiera grab the lamp.
  • Backtrack and return to the exit.
  • Additionally, interested players may climb up the stone ledges in the room of the shrine to find a Place of Power for Yrden, along with a Golem guarding some loot.
  • Defeat the Golem is necessary to obtain two diagrams for Geralt.
  • Once back at the entrance, Keira bids farewell to Geralt before sending him yet another invitation.
  • If players wish to romance Kiera Mertz, they must proceed with the quest, ‘An Invitation from Kiera Metz,’ after this quest concludes.

What additional features are there in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt?

Re-released on December 14, 2022, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had numerous additions to it to align with current-gen AAA releases.

youtube-cover

Additions include:

  • New quality-of-life improvements
  • A dedicated photo mode
  • New quests that reward items from The Witcher Netflix TV series
  • Graphical overhaul and improvements, including the addition of ray-traced reflections and shadows.
  • A quality and performance mode for current generation consoles.
  • All previously released DLC.

