Final Fantasy 16 has a fair share of side quests, with some of them being more interesting than others. Make Do and Mend is arguably on the less interesting side of things. However, it is still essential to complete and comes with a very useful reward. This side quest is one of the shortest in the game and can be completed very quickly.

This article takes a look at this side quest, including how to start it and what rewards you get for completing it.

How to start Make Do and Mend in Final Fantasy 16

The exact starting location of Make do and Mend (Image via Square Enix)

Make Do and Mend is a side quest of the main mission Hide, Hideaway. This side quest will start after Clive has been tasked with going to the Greatwood at the end of the main quest.

How to complete Make Do and Mend in Final Fantasy 16

Geoffroy, the head carpenter (Image via Square Enix)

Here are the steps you can follow to complete the Make Do and Mend side quest in Final Fantasy 16:

Speak to the Head Carpenter Geoffroy. He can be found at the end of The Hideaway.

Geoffroy will then ask you to fetch him a plank from the White Adze.

Follow the yellow quest marker to another carpenter.

The carpenter will give you permission to take the planks.

Head over to the planks and hold the X button to carry them.

Return back to Geoffroy and give him the planks to complete the side quest.

As mentioned before, this side quest is one of the shortest in the game and shouldn't take more than three minutes to complete.

What are the rewards for completing Make Do and Mend in Final Fantasy 16?

These are the rewards obtained for completing this quest (Image via Square Enix)

Make Do and Mend is a very easy side quest and doesn't reward much. However, some of the items it provides can be very useful, especially in the early game.

Here are the rewards players get for completing Make Do and Mend:

1 Meteorite

1 Gil Bug

5 XP

The Meteorite and the Gil Bug can be very impactful if used properly. Players can sell the Gil Bug for 200 Gil and head to the shop to buy a sword or other gear. They can then head to the forge and upgrade these pieces of gear using the Meteorite.

Although it might have its fair share of dud missions, Final Fantasy 16 is still considered one of the best releases in the RPG genre for years. The game takes the 30-year-old series to another level and features an immersive storyline along with breathtaking graphics.

