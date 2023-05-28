How to complete Misko's Cave of Chest Side Quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, players have multiple ways to acquire rupees and treasures. Players can earn wealth and valuable items by overcoming various challenges, defeating bosses, and engaging in Shrine challenges. However, there is an additional method available for players to earn money and valuable treasures, and that method is through side quests.

The expansive open world of the game offers a diverse range of activities beyond the main objectives, and among these activities is the completion of side quests. Engaging in these quests provides players with a unique experience and a convenient means of obtaining quick money and valuable treasures.

Each Side Quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom presents players with distinctive and challenging tasks, offering valuable rewards as a guarantee. While players can obtain treasures and rupees by exploring various regions, engaging in side missions can save their time and simplify the process of acquiring treasures. The Misko's Cave of Chest Side Quest, in particular, is straightforward, making it a must-participate for players looking to earn money quickly.

Here’s how you can complete the Misko's Cave of Chest Side Quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To initiate this side quest, your first step is to visit the northeastern side of the map, close to Cephla Lake. Upon reaching the area, you'll come across a campfire accompanied by an adorable dog. As you continue onward, you'll encounter a pair of travelers seated near the entrance of a cave.

One of them unintentionally reveals the existence of Misko's Hidden treasure (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

When you talk to the travelers, they will reveal information about the hidden treasures in the cave. They will talk about each separate chest, which holds a Green Rupee. One of them unintentionally reveals the existence of Misko's Hidden treasure as they continue to disclose information about the hidden treasures.

They also reveal that Misko was a notorious bandit who had caused plenty of trouble in Hyrule.

The travelers discuss the valuable clothing owned by Misko, which is concealed within treasure chests. They also mention that acquiring the exact chest containing the clothes will pose a considerable challenge due to the abundance of chests within the cave.

You will obtain an Amber and a Flint (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Upon engaging with the travelers, venture into the cave, where you will discover abundant Brightbloom Seeds and Sparkling Boulders. To shatter the boulders, ensure you have a rock hammer. It is crafted by combining a rock or boulder with a melee weapon. Once the Boulder is broken, you will obtain an Amber and a Flint. Following this, continue forward and encounter a vast array of treasure chests.

The chest can be found close to the Brightbloom Seed (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Begin by sequentially opening each chest, and you will acquire a Green Rupee. The appropriate chest can be found close to the Brightbloom Seed. Upon unlocking this chest, you will obtain the Ember Trousers, thereby completing your challenge.

