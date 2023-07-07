How to complete More than Words in Final Fantasy 16

More than Words is a Final Fantasy 16 side quest that is available at the tail end of the game. Lady Charon is concerned about Torgal as the wolf has been spending most of his time on the rear deck restless. Like other side quests in the title, this task won’t take much of your time, so you can go ahead and complete it to be rewarded.

This walkthrough tells you where you need to go to trigger More than Words and how to complete it.

Final Fantasy 16 guide: More than Words side quest

How to trigger and complete

Clive and Torgal enjoy the view (Image via Square Enix)

You can trigger More than Words at Clive’s Chambers located within Cid’s Hideaway (The Hideaway). Note that you must first complete another side quest, called A Bone to Pick, before this one becomes available. This side quest is at the Reading Table. After taking it, go to the Rear Stack within the central hub and locate Torgal.

After you have located Torgal, there will be a brief cutscene, and after it’s done, follow the wolf all the way to The Hideaway’s Main Deck. You’ll soon figure out what Torgal wants to tell you, which is that the animal wishes to go to Port Isolde in Rosaria.

Make your way to the Obelisk and set course to the Cypress Docks. You will come across a rowboat at the end of it, which you have to interact with. The rowboat will take you to where the Mist is.

After reaching the location, head to the rookery nearby. There will be another cutscene here, and once it’s done, go to the cliff nearby and treat yourself to the scenic view of Rosaria. This marks the end of More Than Words.

Side quest completion rewards

You will obviously be compensated for completing More Than Words. Finishing the side quest will reward you with 5,600 EXP, 30 Renown, Cavall’s Fang, and a Charred Sparring Sword. You will not get any Ability Points or Gil, though.

Cavall’s Fang is an accessory that boosts Torgal’s attack potency. It cannot be crafted or reinforced. Such accessories can only be obtained as you progress through the game’s story. You can get them through Chronoliths, treasure chests, and side quests.

As for The Charred Sparring Sword, it is considered a Curiosity item in the game. After you retrieve it, the weapon will be displayed in Clive’s chambers.

