How to complete My First Rodeo quest in Revenge of the Savage Planet

The My First Rodeo quest in Revenge Of The Savage Planet is part of the bigger mission called That Has My Name On It. It’s a key step because it helps you unlock the Proton Whip, which is needed to break growths on Beetles and also clear out certain blocked paths later in the game.

Ad

If this part of the quest hasn’t shown up for you yet, make sure you’ve scanned a Beetle or a Fecal Beetle. Scanning one usually triggers the next step. If the quest isn’t moving forward, this scan should help it appear. Here is a quick guide for this quest.

My First Rodeo quest walkthrough in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Unlocking My First Rodeo quest (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

Where to go to get the Proton Whip

Ad

Trending

Head north on Stellaris Prime, past the areas you’ve already explored. The game might mark the spot, but if not, look for a high platform in the acidic jungle area — that’s your destination. You’ll also find a Teleporter nearby. Make sure to activate it before proceeding further; it will save you time later if you need to return.

Next, look for orange mushrooms. Use them to hop across to the other side where the climb begins.

Ad

Read also — How to get to the fifth planet in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Use the Hose to create platforms

When you reach a large tree with a bulb at the base, equip your Hose. Spray the bulb with water to open up the first platform. From here, you must climb using double jumps. Every time you see another bulb above, hit it with water to create a new platform and continue climbing higher.

Ad

Note: You can use Zoot Jump Thrusters to ascend the tree. Zoot Jump Thrusters is a jetpack strapped to your character's back.

You’ll also encounter Spitting flowers and green goo blobs during your ascent. Spray them with water to eliminate them, or skip past them, it's fast and easy that way.

Getting the Proton Whip

After cleaning, crack it open to conclude the quest. (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

At the top of the tree, you’ll find a crate covered in green slime near the Blobulous. Use the water gun, i.e., the Hose, one last time to clean and open it. Inside is your Proton Whip. The moment you get it, the My First Rodeo quest is marked complete, and the whip will be equipped automatically.

Ad

This concludes our guide on My First Rodeo quest in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Check out: How to Stagger a creature in Revenge of the Savage Planet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.