In Revenge of the Savage Planet, learning how to Stagger a creature is key to completing capture missions smoothly. It involves making a creature stumble or freeze for a few seconds, giving you a chance to lasso (Proton Whip) it or deal more damage. You must wait for the right moment and hit a few times to get a small window to lasso or deal more damage.
Here’s a quick guide to it.
When and how to Stagger a creature in Revenge of the Savage Planet
Before you even pull the trigger, make sure you scan your target. Scanning isn’t just for filling up entries — it’ll show you exactly where the creature’s weak spot is. That’s the first step to staggering. For example, creatures like the Hognork have their weak spot inside their mouth. You must wait for it to roar or open up during an attack, then get a shot when it’s exposed.
Once that weak spot lights up, you need to land a clean hit. In most cases, you must hit it a few times to stagger the creature fully. When staggered, the enemy will freeze or stumble for some time. That’s your opening to use the Proton Whip, capture them, or land more shots depending on your objective.
Don’t rely on Luck
There’s no shortcut here. You’ll miss it if you rush it. Timing and accuracy matter. If you shoot before the weak spot shows up, you’re just wasting ammo. And don’t panic either — if you miss your window, wait for the next attack cycle. Most creatures repeat their moves, so you’ll get another shot.
A few real pointers
- Weak spots only appear at specific moments — wait for them. You’ll know when it’s exposed; the game gives a small visual cue.
- Don’t shoot randomly — it won’t help and just slows things down.
- After a successful stagger, move quickly — the effect doesn’t last long.
