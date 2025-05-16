How to catch the Beetle in Revenge of the Savage Planet

In Revenge of the Savage Planet, the Beetle is one of the first aggressive creatures you’ll come across on Stellaris Prime. It’s easy to spot, thanks to its size and bright blue colour, and you’ll mostly find it in open areas of the map. Once the creature sees you, it won’t hesitate and charge straight in.

Here is a quick guide on how to get the Beetle in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Revenge of the Savage Planet: Where to find the Beetle on Stellaris Prime

Proton Whip in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

The Beetle usually roams in the more open zones of Stellaris Prime. You don’t need to do anything special to trigger its spawn. Just move through these areas, and it’ll find you. The blue shell makes it easy to see from a distance. Once you're close, it won’t wait long before charging.

Catching strategy

The Beetle’s got one weak spot — its back. The problem is, it doesn’t really stop moving, so you’ll need to bait it. Here’s how you handle the whole thing:

Duel with the Beetle (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

First off, don’t shoot immediately. Allow the creature to commit to its charge. The moment it locks onto you, wait until it’s just about to hit. Then dodge cleanly. Not a half-step — a full side move to avoid the slam. Now that it’s zipped past, you’ve got your opening. Quickly spin around and fire directly at its back. That’s the only part that’ll stun it. If done right, it’ll freeze up long enough for you to move in.

Switch to the Proton Whip and start lassoing the stunned bug. But here’s the catch — you’ve got to hold the whip button down. Letting go too soon or taking any damage will ruin the attempt and set the Beetle loose again.

That means if there are other creatures nearby, eliminate them first. Don’t attempt the capture until the area is quiet. You’ll only waste time and might even get taken down mid-process.

