How to catch the Beetle in Revenge of the Savage Planet

In Revenge of the Savage Planet, the Beetle is one of the first aggressive creatures you’ll come across on Stellaris Prime. It’s easy to spot, thanks to its size and bright blue colour, and you’ll mostly find it in open areas of the map. Once the creature sees you, it won’t hesitate and charge straight in.
Here is a quick guide on how to get the Beetle in Revenge of the Savage Planet.
Revenge of the Savage Planet: Where to find the Beetle on Stellaris Prime
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Beetle usually roams in the more open zones of Stellaris Prime. You don’t need to do anything special to trigger its spawn. Just move through these areas, and it’ll find you. The blue shell makes it easy to see from a distance. Once you're close, it won’t wait long before charging.
Read also — How to get Printer Slurries and where to use it in Revenge of the Savage Planet
Catching strategy
The Beetle’s got one weak spot — its back. The problem is, it doesn’t really stop moving, so you’ll need to bait it. Here’s how you handle the whole thing:
First off, don’t shoot immediately. Allow the creature to commit to its charge. The moment it locks onto you, wait until it’s just about to hit. Then dodge cleanly. Not a half-step — a full side move to avoid the slam. Now that it’s zipped past, you’ve got your opening. Quickly spin around and fire directly at its back. That’s the only part that’ll stun it. If done right, it’ll freeze up long enough for you to move in.
Switch to the Proton Whip and start lassoing the stunned bug. But here’s the catch — you’ve got to hold the whip button down. Letting go too soon or taking any damage will ruin the attempt and set the Beetle loose again.
That means if there are other creatures nearby, eliminate them first. Don’t attempt the capture until the area is quiet. You’ll only waste time and might even get taken down mid-process.
Check out more articles on Sportskeeda:
- How to finish In the Bag Achievement in Revenge of the Savage Planet
- Hideo Kojima says the pandemic prompted a major shift in the concept of Death Stranding 2
- How to use the Dormant Fungal Receptors in Revenge of the Savage Planet
- "Only costing £45/$50 is wild": Mafia The Old Country's affordable pricing stands out amid Nintendo Switch 2 game price surge
- Witcher 3's success on Nintendo Switch paved the way for Cyberpunk 2077’s Switch 2 Port, reveals CD Projekt Red employee
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.