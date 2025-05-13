  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • How to get Printer Slurries and where to use it in Revenge of the Savage Planet

How to get Printer Slurries and where to use it in Revenge of the Savage Planet

By Rishi Pallav
Modified May 13, 2025 23:10 GMT
Revenge of the Savage Planet released on May 8, 2025 (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)
Revenge of the Savage Planet released on May 8, 2025 (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

Printer Slurries in Revenge of the Savage Planet are needed to unlock upgrades at the 3D Printer. Without them, you won’t be able to improve your tools or access certain gear needed to explore deeper into the planets. These materials are tied directly to progression and are not optional if you want to complete the game.

Ad

Here is a quick guide on Printer Slurries in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Steps to obtain Printer Slurries in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Take out the creatures near the Slurry (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)
Take out the creatures near the Slurry (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Printer Slurries are found inside crates scattered across each planet. Some crates are locked behind puzzles, and others are protected by creatures. You’ll need to explore carefully. Your scanner helps track down areas with collectibles, so make sure to use it often.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Once the area is clear, go up to the crate and press Square (X) to open it and collect the Slurry. On your first Printer Slurry, a mission called Raw Potential will unlock. It keeps track of how many Slurries you’ve collected across all planets.

Note: Raw Potential is part of the 'Making a Splash' main mission.

Here’s how many you can find per planet:

  • Stellaris Prime – 9
  • Xephyr – 12
  • Zenithian Rift – 9
  • Quassadron IX – 13
Ad

To collect everything, you’ll need to fully explore each planet. Some crates are easy to reach, while others may take a bit of problem-solving or clearing out enemies first. Also, keep an eye out and use Fast Travel spots (Teleporters) to move around more easily.

Where to use Printer Slurries

Inside the Habitat (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)
Inside the Habitat (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

You’ll use the Printer Slurries at the 3D Printer inside your base — The Habitat. This is where all equipment upgrades are handled. But collecting slurries isn’t enough on its own — you also need to scan objects around the world to unlock more upgrade paths. The more data you scan, the more gear becomes available.

Ad

Later on, you’ll also get access to the Upgrade-O-Rama quest, which offers 18 small challenges that unlock new upgrade options. When you visit the 3D Printer, any upgrade that can be unlocked will show a green wrench icon. Select it and hit Print to use your collected Slurries.

Check out more articles on Sportskeeda:

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.

When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications