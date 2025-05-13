How to get Printer Slurries and where to use it in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Printer Slurries in Revenge of the Savage Planet are needed to unlock upgrades at the 3D Printer. Without them, you won’t be able to improve your tools or access certain gear needed to explore deeper into the planets. These materials are tied directly to progression and are not optional if you want to complete the game.

Here is a quick guide on Printer Slurries in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Steps to obtain Printer Slurries in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Take out the creatures near the Slurry (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

Printer Slurries are found inside crates scattered across each planet. Some crates are locked behind puzzles, and others are protected by creatures. You’ll need to explore carefully. Your scanner helps track down areas with collectibles, so make sure to use it often.

Once the area is clear, go up to the crate and press Square (X) to open it and collect the Slurry. On your first Printer Slurry, a mission called Raw Potential will unlock. It keeps track of how many Slurries you’ve collected across all planets.

Note: Raw Potential is part of the 'Making a Splash' main mission.

Here’s how many you can find per planet:

Stellaris Prime – 9

– 9 Xephyr – 12

– 12 Zenithian Rift – 9

– 9 Quassadron IX – 13

To collect everything, you’ll need to fully explore each planet. Some crates are easy to reach, while others may take a bit of problem-solving or clearing out enemies first. Also, keep an eye out and use Fast Travel spots (Teleporters) to move around more easily.

Where to use Printer Slurries

Inside the Habitat (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

You’ll use the Printer Slurries at the 3D Printer inside your base — The Habitat. This is where all equipment upgrades are handled. But collecting slurries isn’t enough on its own — you also need to scan objects around the world to unlock more upgrade paths. The more data you scan, the more gear becomes available.

Later on, you’ll also get access to the Upgrade-O-Rama quest, which offers 18 small challenges that unlock new upgrade options. When you visit the 3D Printer, any upgrade that can be unlocked will show a green wrench icon. Select it and hit Print to use your collected Slurries.

