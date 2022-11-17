How to complete Nocturnal Predator Vanaheim Favour in God of War Ragnarok - Guide, rewards, and more explained

In God of War Ragnarok, the Creatures of Prophecy main story mission unlocks a great deal of content in Vanaheim. Most of the realm will open up after completing a few Favours. After unlocking The Crater, you can also begin a task called Nocturnal Predator, which is incredibly important for several reasons.

You get plenty of exp, the Hunter’s Brand, but best of all, it’s where you gain one of the Gale Flame items to help power up your third weapon - the mighty Draupnir. It requires you to complete certain other Favours first and to have bested Heimdall, but after that, you can begin Nocturnal Predator.

Nocturnal Predator is a God of War Ragnarok Favour for Ratatoskr

Requirements for Nocturnal Predator

Favour Completed: Scent of Survival

Scent of Survival Access to the Crater

Rewards

Kratos EXP: 3,000

3,000 Atreus EXP: 750

750 Hunter’s Brand

Gale Flame

To begin this task, you need to head to the central area of The Plains in The Crater. This can only be done at night, so make sure you find a Celestial Altar and switch it from Day to Night. You will have learned how to do this in the previous main story mission for God of War Ragnarok.

This also requires you to have completed the God of War Ragnarok Favour Scent of Survival, so you have access to The Crater. There are 3 wisps that feed on the animals of the central area of The Plains, and by capturing one, you will begin Nocturnal Predator.

Wisps can be found in the large field area, and they’re very easy to spot. All you have to do is look for the ominous, purple glow. Capture the wisps by igniting them with your Blades of Chaos. Repeat this process for all three of them.

Once this has been done, go to the center of the area, where the wisps were caged. It’s not far from the wisps, as these are all in the same spot. Look for the symbol carved into the ground. When you get here, a Flame Phantom will appear, and you will need to engage in a battle with this boss.

Unlike the Frost Phantom you fought earlier, this one is more powerful - it has five pillars to destroy. This boss cannot be harmed normally. Attack it when it’s vulnerable to build-up stun. When its stun bar is full, the pillars are weak. You will definitely want to take full advantage of your partner’s arrows to build stun and help on the pillars.

Stay aggressive, but be quick to dodge its large, damaging attacks. When you see an orb on the boss, it’s especially vulnerable, and that’s when you really want to go hard on the attacks. After you break all five pillars, wear it down one more time and press R3 to finish it.

From here, you will complete the quest and gain your rewards. It’s a challenging boss fight, mostly due to how long you have to fight it to wear down the pillars. If you aren’t good at staying on the offense and building stun, Phantom fights are difficult in God of War Ragnarok.

Once you best this God of War Ragnarok boss, go see your friendly neighborhood dwarven blacksmiths, so you can upgrade your Draupnir, thanks to the Gale Flame. It’s one of the few that are in the game, so don’t miss out on it.

