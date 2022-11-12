Best God of War Ragnarok Draupnir Spear build

Draupnir Spear can be unlocked towards the end of the Forging Destiny chapter in God of War Ragnarok. During this mission, Kratos is destined to get Draupnir Spear forged from the "Old Lady," as he travels alongside Brok in the realm of Dwarves located in Svartalfheim.

While Blades of Chaos and Leviathan Axe are incredible weapons in their own right, Draupnir Spear adds a good mix of variety to Kratos’ weapon armory towards the end game.

Every weapon in God of War Ragnarok has something unique to offer, and so does the Draupnir Spear. Let’s look at some of the best skills that can be unlocked for this year's debutant.

Spear Throw, Elemental Siphon, and more skills to unlock for Draupnir Spear

Kratos receiving the Draupnir Spear in Forging Destiny, God of War Ragnarok (image via ScereBro PSNU/ YouTube)

Draupnir Spear is a late-game weapon in God of War Ragnarok with a lot of versatility on offer. This weapon is primarily used as a long-range projectile to inflict damage on enemies from a fair amount of distance, whilst also being a reliable weapon in close encounters.

Players must take full advantage of the Draupnir Spear’s unique abilities to deal a huge amount of damage at both close-range as well as long-range.

Here are some of the strongest abilities on offer in the Draupnir spear’s skill tree.

1) Hoplite Lunge

Skill Category: Melee

Players must invest their XP points in the Hoplite Lunge ability as soon as it becomes learnable after reaching weapon level five. It’s a full-frontal spear strike that deals serious damage to the enemy through a mid-air thrust. Unlock the Hoplite Lunge by spending 500 XP points and keep upgrading it up to Hoplite Lunge III to reach its maximum damage-dealing potential.

2) Spear Throw and Spear Swiftness

Skill category: Ranged

Spear Throw is an essential skill to have which gets unlocked only when Draupnir Spear reaches level five. As the name suggests, Kratos will throw a spear at the enemies from a distance, and if the spear doesn’t hit enemies, they get impaled on the ground.

Eventually, players can replace the Spear Throw skill with Spear Swiftness, which can only be unlocked after reaching weapon level seven. This ultimate skill grants Kratos the ability to throw multiple spears in very quick succession.

3) Draupnir’s Call

Skill category: Technique

Players can opt to combine the Spear Throw skill with the Draupnir’s Call. The Draupnir’s Call ability detonates all embedded spears. Players must continue upgrading their skill set to Draupnir’s Call III. While spear detonations may not be super-destructive, they do manage to stall their enemies by stunning them.

4) Elemental Siphon

Skill category: Technique

Elemental Siphon is a great skill to have at one’s disposal as it enables Kratos to draw an enemy's elemental abilities onto his Spear, be it ice or fire, and use it against the enemies themselves.

Best attachments for the Draupnir Spear in God of War Ragnarok

Elemental moves become more deadly in God of War Ragnarok with the Hind of Attuned Elements grip (image via Santa Monica Studio)

There are a dozen attachments available out there in God of War Ragnarok that can be winded up with Draupnir Spear. These spear grips can be found in quests, side-quests, and certain loot boxes, or even by slaying certain bosses. Here are a couple of hand-picked attachments for Draupnir Spear which should complement the aforementioned skills.

1) Hind of Attuned Elements

The Hind of Attuned Elements grip enhances the damage incurred by elemental damage such as frost or burn. It’s a handy attachment that also boosts the defense and runic stats of Kratos.

This particular attachment can be found in the Yggdrasil Rift after fighting the Nightmare Parasites.

2) Charging Assault Sauroter

An incredible attachment to have that increases the defense, vitality, and luck of the characters. The Charging Assault Sauroter complements skills like Hoplite Plunge and Phalanx Breaker very well.

This particular attachment can be crafted by the blacksmith after returning to Sindrdi’s House at the end of Forging Destiny.

