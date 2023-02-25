How to complete "Not a password at all" in Atomic Heart?

Atomic Heart contains many puzzles that require players to stop and rack their brains for solutions. "Not a password at all" falls somewhere in between the difficult and easy ones. The short objective can be found during the "Sealed with Seven Seals" mission, one of the main tasks in Atomic Heart.

To complete the "Sealed with Seven Seals," you must locate a Ballerina's Ball that holds the key to unlocking a certain gate. In the course of finding the same, you will come across a locked gate in the Drama Theater that requires a specific pattern input to unlock.

Finding the code and unlocking the door is the objective of the "Not a password at all" quest, and here is how to do it.

Completing the "Not a password at all" quest in Atomic Heart

While playing the "Sealed with Seven Seals" mission, you will encounter a locked door with unnumbered button inputs that require a particular pattern for the password.

The locked door in the "Not a password at all" quest in Atomic Hearts (Image via WoW Quests/ youtube.com)

When you try to open it, the "Not a password at all" quest will be triggered. Talking to corpses is a crucial ability in Atomic Heart. Use it to converse with and gather information from the corpse outside this locked door. The corpse will tell you that only the electrician knows the code. Thus, you must find the electrician's corpse to know the password.

Finding the Electrician

To get the code, you will first have to find the electrician's corpse:

1) Make your way down via the broken floor part that leads to the lower level.

2) Turn right and go through the hallway. Follow this path as it leads you to the next room.

3) Directly ahead of you and by a woman's statue will be the doorway to a smaller utility room. Go through this doorway and follow the path till it leads to another locked door.

Finding the electrician's corpse in Atomic Heart (Image via WoW Quests/ youtube.com)

4) This door has a simple dial lock. Turn the dial to line the dots with their corresponding colors to open the lock and enter the room.

Dial lock past the utility room (Image via WoW Quests/ youtube.com)

5) You will find the electrician's corpse lying beside a chest at the far end of the room. Talking to the electrician's corpse will reveal a certain number code you seek.

6) However, this is just a diversion to confuse players as there are no numbered buttons on the lock. Counting the buttons as per the number code will also not make any sense as they are designed in a non-linear pattern.

7) The key is the diagram lying beside the electrician's corpse. If you take a closer look, you will find that the crude scribbling matches the lock on the door. The three dots filled in are your real password to the "Not a password at all" quest.

The pattern code lying beside the electrician's corpse (Image via WoW Quests/ youtube.com)

8) Remember this code and head back to the locked door. Input the pattern on the lock, and the door will be unlocked.

This completes the objective of finding the password to enter the facility in the "Not a password at all" quest. Though exploring the theater can be fun, knowing the actual code saves you the trouble of a random scavenger hunt.

This is how you complete this quest in Atomic Heart. The fact that the number code provided by the electrician is practically useless is the source of the name of this quest. Though there aren't any rewards or trophies for completing this quest, it is an essential part of the "Sealed with Seven Seals" mission.

The theater is fairly large, and given its shattered conditions, finding relevant points of interest is almost impossible. But once you know the trick, the puzzle becomes simple and takes little time to complete, just like others in Atomic Heart.

