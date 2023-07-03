How to complete Not To Be Outdone in Final Fantasy 16

Not to be Outdone is a side quest in Final Fantasy 16 that makes Clive find some ingredients for a recipe. Molly, the kitchen head at the Fat Chocobo, asks Clive to help recreate the ancient recipe for fried mortress of skyworm. Unfortunately, she isn't sure what the required ingredients are. This side quest will send Clive all the way to the Northreach and fight a Wyvern to get this recipe.

This article will tell you about the Not to be Outdone side quest in Final Fantasy 16 and how you can complete it.

How to start Not to be Outdone in Final Fantasy 16?

Talk to Molly in the kitchen to start the quest (Image via Square Enix)

Not to be Outdone can only be started after the Things Fall Apart main quest and its subquests have been completed.

Start the Not to be Outdone side quest by finding and interacting with Molly, the kitchen head at the Hideaway.

This is how you finish Not to be Outdone in Final Fantasy 16

Talk to Harpocrates to progress the quest (Image via Square Enix)

The Not to be Outdone side quest is easy at the start but can get slightly tougher as it goes on, especially as you encounter the Blueback Wyvern.

Follow these steps to easily complete this side quest :

Find Molly in the kitchen of The Hideaway to begin the quest.

Molly will tell you about her problem in figuring out the recipe.

Head to Harpocrates in the library of The Hideaway after this.

Harpocrates will tell you where you can find the ingredients.

Fast travel to Northreach and head to the quest marker in the Royal Meadows.

You can easily spot the large Blueback Wyvern here.

The Blueback Wyvern has high endurance and can be tough to beat. Try and stagger it as much as possible before attacking.

After defeating the Wyvern, head to the field of flowers marked on the map.

Hold the x button here to pick up the saint's bonnet flowers.

Head back to Molly in The Hideaway and hand over the Saint's Bonnet and Raptor liver to complete the mission.

What are the rewards for completing Not to be Outdone in Final Fantasy 16?

The rewards for completing Not to be Outdone (Image via Square Enix)

These are the rewards you receive for completing the Not to be Outdone side quest in Final Fantasy 16 :

25 Sharp Fang

75 Bloody Hide

700 XP

25 Renown

The Sharp Fang and Bloody Hide can both be used for crafting purposes and upgrading gear.

Blueback Wyvern rewards

Defeat the Blueback Wyvern to get these rewards (Image via Square Enix)

You will also receive the following items for defeating the Blueback Wyvern :

1Raptor Liver

1Dragon Talon

150 XP

60 AP

290 gil

The Raptor Liver must be handed over to Molly to complete this quest.

