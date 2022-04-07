How to complete Operation: Stardust in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have a lot to see and do in this amazing Lego version of the Star Wars universe. Of course, the player has the ability to play through a lot of missions and side quests, but they also have the ability to fly ships. Larger ships are called Capital Ships, and players must complete Operation: Stardust to access them. Here's how they can beat it.

How can players complete Operation: Stardust in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

For most missions and side-quests, players can return to the area when they play through it again in Free Play. For this particular mission, Operation: Stardust, players must first have fully completed Episode IV: A New Hope. They will need to head over to Yavin 4 and make their way to the Great Temple. Finally, they must find and speak to the Rebel Engineer.

Getting Started on Operation: Stardust

Players can find the Rebel Engineer hanging out on the second floor of the Great Temple. Once here, players will need to speak with them in order to accept the quest Operation: Stardust. Once players have it, they can begin their journey of intercepting the Death Star's plans. To do this, players will want to make their way over to Coruscant and head to Grand Moff Tarkin's office in that location.

Heading to the Senate

Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be able to locate the officer on the west side of the Senate building (Image via Warner Brothers)

Players must head over to the Senate in order to begin the next step of their journey. Upon arriving at the Senate building, players will find an officer they need to speak with on the west side of the building. The officer will inform the player that someone has already stolen the Death Star plans, and players will need to pursue them in order to make things right.

Capturing the Death Star plan thief

Players will need to head back to the North Landing Pad on Coruscant. From here, they will want to head southeast. They will be able to use their map as a guide during this section as well. Soon enough, they will meet up with the thief, who will try to flee. Players must pursue them but will end up fighting the thief while they are inside of an AT-ST.

Destroying the AT-ST and getting the plans back

Players must defeat the AT-ST in order to complete the mission in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Image via Warner Brothers)

Players will need to intercept the thief while they are inside an AT-ST. To do this, they must use their grenades to blow up the AT-ST. Once this is done, players will receive the Death Star plans, which they can then return to the Rebel Engineer at the Great Temple. This will complete Operation: Stardust in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Edited by Siddharth Satish