How to complete Skin Trade in Final Fantasy 16

In Final Fantasy 16, side quests offer difficult tasks and grant valuable rewards upon completion. Similar to the main storyline, these provide an immersive gameplay experience. Engaging in them involves interacting with specific NPCs, adding authenticity to the gameplay. Certain quests in Final Fantasy 16 involve traveling to different locations, offering insights into specific areas and ongoing situations.

In Final Fantasy 16, side quests involve challenging tasks assigned by a specific character. These encompass various objectives, such as searching for specific items within a region, delivering goods, or even battling fierce creatures to protect the people of the area. One such quest, known as the Skin Trade, requires players to engage with a character named Karel, who then asks them to slay a beast. This article provides a detailed guide on how to locate and defeat this creature.

Final Fantasy 16 side quest guide: How to complete Skin Trade

You must journey to the Tabor region (Image via Square Enix)

The Skin Trade becomes available when you initiate one of the main quests in Final Fantasy 16, Cloak and Dagger.

To take part in the former, you must journey to the Tabor region. From your Hideaway, access your map and choose the Tabor region. Next, use Fast Travel to reach it. Once you arrive, you will encounter a character named Karel, indicated by an interaction mark (!). Engage with the NPC to commence the quest.

Embark on your journey to the Field of Corava (Image via Square Enix)

Your mission in this quest is to vanquish a creature known as Aevis, which can be found in the Field of Corava. By opening the map, you will discover the precise whereabouts of the beast.

Embark on your journey to the Field of Corava, utilizing Mount Chocobo and remain vigilant for any adversaries you may encounter along the way. Upon arrival at the Field of Corava, you will confront the formidable beast, Dread Aevis.

Use of your Eikonic abilities (Image via Square Enix)

Exercise caution when facing the monster as it launches fiery projectiles. Additionally, remain vigilant as it possesses remarkable speed and frequently shifts positions. Make effective use of your Eikonic abilities and unleash a barrage of potent attacks to overcome them.

When unleashing strong Eikonic strikes, the creature will enter a Staggered phase. Seize this chance to unleash a flurry of powerful attacks. In this battle, Ramuh's Thunder Lightning moves can prove advantageous, as they inflict significant damage upon foes.

Upon skillfully evading the monster's attacks and unleashing powerful moves, you will emerge victorious. Subsequently, you will be rewarded with valuable items, such as the Aevis Skin, Dragon Talon, and a significant amount of experience points (EXP).

Your ultimate goal is to return to the Tabor region and deliver the Aevis Skin to Karel, who can be found in the exact location where you previously encountered him. Upon presenting him with it, you will be granted 900 EXP and various crafting materials, including 100 Bloody Hides and one Meteorite.

