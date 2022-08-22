How to complete Star Gates in Tower of Fantasy?

Although Tower of Fantasy has been labeled a Genshin Impact clone, it adds a few remarkable additions to the format. Boasting an innovative science fiction aesthetic, the MMORPG arrives with all the aspects of the gacha format that fans love and hate.

Perfect World's new release makes much of its content through daily logins and limited-time offers. Many of the game's enjoyable gameplay elements update or start fresh after a brief period. With that being said, players will need to move quickly if they want to get into a tough combat challenge and reap the rewards.

Taking on Star Gates in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy players will find themselves undergoing a ton of challenges to pick up new gear. One of the best exchange rates between gameplay and rewards is the Star Gate system, but that requires some effort.

Six Star Gates will appear on the game's massive map every day, all players have to do is get to them. They can be identified on the map by a rotating blue icon, so just head in their direction to start the challenge.

With that being said, Star Gates can and will appear in areas that the player has never been to. If one doesn't have access to an area or can't get there in time, they'll have to wait for the next one.

Once players get to a Star Gate, they can interact with it to jump in and begin the challenge. The relevant rewards will be visible on both the map and the Star Gate. Notably, the gates come in three levels of rarity that feature harder gameplay and better rewards.

The Star Gates will send three waves of enemies after the player, gradually increasing in difficulty. The first wave is predominantly an easy mob, while the second and third present more of a challenge.

At higher levels, players will be up against powerful foes with shields that render their elemental weaknesses pointless. To succeed, they need to enter a high-level Star Gate with plenty of good food and weapons that can heal consistently.

What players earn for beating Star Gates in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy players will have a tough battle ahead of them, but they must be brave to earn their rewards. With that being said, Star Gates provide information regarding their rewards, so one can avoid wasting their time and forge ahead.

Star Gates mostly offer upgrade materials for players' weapons. Nanofibers, Booster frames, Nano Coatings, and Crystal Dust are all available to keep their weapons in top shape.

Notably, players dealing with weapons that are already near the top level will need Nanofiber frames to get past level 50. On top of weapon upgrades, one can also get plenty of gold and experience.

Entering Star Gates is a great way to improve Tower of Fantasy players' power and gear. To make it happen, they just need to hunt down the big blue gates, get into the challenge, and defeat the enemy hordes to claim their rewards.

