How to complete STV Cribs Mission in Revenge Of The Savage Planet

The STV Cribs Mission in Revenge Of The Savage Planet is part of the D.I.A.P.E.R. Program DLC. The goal is simple: set up your Habitat to look impressive enough for a character called the Shama Lama. But instead of style, the game only cares about how much the stuff in your base is worth.

Ad

Here’s a guide on how to finish the STV Cribs Mission in Revenge Of The Savage Planet.

STV Cribs Mission walkthrough in Revenge Of The Savage Planet

Get judged by Shama Lama (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Low-key Lyesmith)

Unlocking the Mission

Ad

Trending

Before you can start STV Cribs, make sure the following conditions are met:

You must own the D.I.A.P.E.R. Program DLC.

Complete either the Interstellar Geographic or Galactic Travel and Leisure mission. Once you finish one of these, STV Cribs becomes available as part of the second wave of DLC missions.

Read also: How to obtain the Underwater Scooter in Revenge of the Savage Planet

How to start and complete STV Cribs

Ad

After unlocking the mission, head back to your Habitat. Inside the Habitat Customisation menu, you’ll find a new free item: a red button on a pedestal.

Smash the button once you are ready (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Low-key Lyesmith)

Here’s what to do:

Ad

Place the red button anywhere in your base.

Press it to summon the Shama Lama, who will then evaluate your base.

The evaluation is not about design or layout — it's about the total value of all placed decorations in your base. To complete the mission, the combined value of items placed must reach 1,000,000,000 Alta Bucks.

Earning the money

Getting to a billion sounds like a lot, but you can gather the money by:

Ad

Completing Challenge Tiers (these reward high amounts of Alta Bucks).

Opening Alta Coupon crates (found during exploration and missions).

Each crate and challenge can give hundreds of millions, so reaching the target doesn't take long if you've been progressing normally through the game.

Placing expensive items

Once you have the funds:

Open the decoration catalogue.

Look for the highest-value items.

When the total hits around one billion Alta Bucks, press the red button again to trigger the Shama Lama’s final review.

Ad

After the mission

Once the STV Cribs Mission is complete, you can remove all placed items and get a full refund. Nothing is lost. This lets you clean up your base if you don’t want it cluttered.

This concludes our guide to completing the STV Cribs Mission in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Check out more articles on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.