How to complete STV Cribs Mission in Revenge Of The Savage Planet

The STV Cribs Mission in Revenge Of The Savage Planet is part of the D.I.A.P.E.R. Program DLC. The goal is simple: set up your Habitat to look impressive enough for a character called the Shama Lama. But instead of style, the game only cares about how much the stuff in your base is worth.
Here’s a guide on how to finish the STV Cribs Mission in Revenge Of The Savage Planet.
STV Cribs Mission walkthrough in Revenge Of The Savage Planet
Unlocking the Mission
Before you can start STV Cribs, make sure the following conditions are met:
- You must own the D.I.A.P.E.R. Program DLC.
- Complete either the Interstellar Geographic or Galactic Travel and Leisure mission. Once you finish one of these, STV Cribs becomes available as part of the second wave of DLC missions.
How to start and complete STV Cribs
After unlocking the mission, head back to your Habitat. Inside the Habitat Customisation menu, you’ll find a new free item: a red button on a pedestal.
Here’s what to do:
- Place the red button anywhere in your base.
- Press it to summon the Shama Lama, who will then evaluate your base.
The evaluation is not about design or layout — it's about the total value of all placed decorations in your base. To complete the mission, the combined value of items placed must reach 1,000,000,000 Alta Bucks.
Earning the money
Getting to a billion sounds like a lot, but you can gather the money by:
- Completing Challenge Tiers (these reward high amounts of Alta Bucks).
- Opening Alta Coupon crates (found during exploration and missions).
Each crate and challenge can give hundreds of millions, so reaching the target doesn't take long if you've been progressing normally through the game.
Placing expensive items
Once you have the funds:
- Open the decoration catalogue.
- Look for the highest-value items.
- When the total hits around one billion Alta Bucks, press the red button again to trigger the Shama Lama’s final review.
After the mission
Once the STV Cribs Mission is complete, you can remove all placed items and get a full refund. Nothing is lost. This lets you clean up your base if you don’t want it cluttered.
This concludes our guide to completing the STV Cribs Mission in Revenge of the Savage Planet.
