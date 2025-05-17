  • home icon
How to obtain the Underwater Scooter in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Revenge of the Savage Planet was released on May 8, 2025 (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)
Revenge of the Savage Planet was released on May 8, 2025 (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

The Underwater Scooter in Revenge of the Savage Planet is needed to explore submerged areas in the Zenithian Rift. To get it, you must follow the “Under the (Frozen) Sea” quest. It involves unlocking abilities, crafting a few tools, and beating a major boss.

Here’s a guide on how to unlock the Underwater Scooter in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

A guide to get the Underwater Scooter in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Brrrts Frozen Grotto in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)
Brrrts Frozen Grotto in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

Start the quest near the Crash Site and follow the marker to Brrrts Frozen Grotto. Climb up, follow the path, and return to the Crash Site. When close to the container, hack it while fighting off enemies. Once completed, you’ll unlock the Stomp Booster — craft it at the Habitat. Return to the Grotto and stomp through the weak ice to enter the Depths of Trrn.

Locating the Default Air Filter

Head through the poison geyser area, activate the teleporter, and climb the nearby wall. Follow the route to a moving platform — stomp it to reveal a hidden exit. Continue onwards to reach Plyxor’s Shaft. At the shaft, use the teleporter and look up for a plasma rail. You need the Hawx Rail Grinder, so craft it, return, and ride the rail to Bilodeau’s Floating Isle.

Activate the left-side teleporter, then head right. Follow the linear platforms to a container. Hack it, fight enemies, and acquire the Default Air Filter.

Defeat the boss and claim the Franx Underwater Scooter

Defeat the boss to obtain the Underwater Scooter in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)
Defeat the boss to obtain the Underwater Scooter in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

Use the nearby rail to reach the Summit of Ruin. Enter the cave and scan the Alpha Toxwin. Capture it, return to base (The Habitat), and research to unlock the Toxic DeShocker. Head back to the Depths. Stomp the two marked floating rocks to reveal a hole. Drop down and face the Crawbarella boss.

She is a crab boss who starts by swiping at you, left, right, then left again. While dodging, shoot the yellow glowing circles on her body. Once you hit them all, you can jump onto her claws. More weak spots will appear. Shoot these to break off the claws. She’ll regrow them and start using flame attacks too. Keep dodging and repeat the same process — shoot the glowing weak spots again to vanquish the boss. After the fight, move forward and grab the Franx Underwater Scooter.

This concludes our guide to getting the Underwater Scooter in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

