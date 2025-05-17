How to unlock all Planets in Revenge of the Savage Planet 

Revenge of the Savage Planet immerses you in a journey across multiple planets, each more chaotic than the last. However, unlike an open-world setup, you cannot simply board a spaceship and go planet-hopping whenever you wish. These planets must be unlocked, and each is linked to very specific progression steps — typically a mix of boss fights, gear unlocks, or unique areas.

Here’s a rundown of how to unlock every planet in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

There are a total of five Planets in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

Stellaris Prime – Unlocked from the start

This is your crash landing site. You start here by default. No quests, no conditions. This is the main hub where the story kicks off.

Xephyr – Use the Planetary Cannon after finding all lost cargo

After landing on Stellaris Prime, you’ll eventually get the quest “That Has My Name On It.” It’s your job to hunt down all your missing cargo and lost luggage. These items are scattered around the planet and must be collected as part of that questline.

Once everything’s picked up, the Planetary Cannon (located at NuFlorida habitat - Stellaris Prime) becomes available near the end of the mission. Use that to fire yourself straight to Xephyr.

Zenethian Rift – Beat Wormzilla (second encounter) and get the Mag Fork

Your second boss fight with Wormzilla happens while you’re exploring Xephyr. This is a required part of the story, so you can’t miss it. After beating the boss this time, you’re rewarded with the Mag Fork — an essential traversal tool that lets you interact with magnetized platforms and other objects. Once you’ve got the Mag Fork, the game moves you forward to the Zenethian Rift.

Quasadron IX – Defeat Clawbarella in Zenethian Rift and grab the Underwater Scooter

In the Zenethian Rift, your next major boss is Clawbarella, whom you’ll fight deep within the zone. It’s a big battle, and once you take her down, you unlock the Underwater Scooter. This gadget is crucial — it lets you move freely underwater, opening up access to the next planet. With the scooter in hand, you’re off to Quasadron IX.

Slappi’s Den of Fun – Finish Slappi’s Shrines and research the Pentaforce

This one isn’t part of the main story progression but is still a full planet/zone you can access if you’re chasing extra content. To unlock Slappi’s Den of Fun, you must complete Slappi’s Shrines, which are scattered across the planets you’ve visited so far.

Once those are done, you must also research the Pentaforce. After that’s taken care of, Slappi’s Den of Fun becomes available.

