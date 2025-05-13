  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • How to defeat Clawbarella boss fight in Revenge of the Savage Planet 

How to defeat Clawbarella boss fight in Revenge of the Savage Planet 

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified May 13, 2025 07:46 GMT
Clawbarella is the second boss in the game (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc. // YouTuber@Hikikomori Gaming)
Clawbarella is the second boss in the game (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc. // YouTuber@Hikikomori Gaming)

Even though Revenge of the Savage Planet features a very brief storyline, there are some pretty challenging bosses like Clawbarella available in the title. You will encounter this boss when you enter the Zenithian Rifts region in the game. Clawbarella is a crab that appears from beneath the ground and is the second boss fight in the game.

Ad

You will need to understand the pattern of this boss's moves in order to defeat it. Mentioned below are some essential tips that will help you eliminate Clawbarella in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Beating Clawbarella in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Shoot the glowing yellow circles to eliminate Clawbarella (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc. // YouTuber@Hikikomori Gaming)
Shoot the glowing yellow circles to eliminate Clawbarella (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc. // YouTuber@Hikikomori Gaming)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Apart from the dangerous lava in Zenithian Rifts, another challenge that you will face here is the Clawbarella boss fight. During the first stage of the boss fight, you will notice that the crab uses its claws to attack you. First, it will swipe left, then right, and then left again. You will have to time your jump accordingly and at the same time attack the four glowing yellow circles on its body.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When you manage to shoot all the buttons, jump on the crab's claws. After you manage to do this, you will see some new circles on the crab's claws. Again, shoot these to cut off your enemy's claws. Unfortunately, this is not the end of the fight. The claws will regrow, however, the trick to cut them off again remains the same.

Using the same trick that you did earlier, destroy the claws again. Again, a new set of glowing circles will appear. This time, the boss will throw flames at you as well. The key to winning the battle remains the same as before. Dodge the flames by timing your jump, and shoot the yellow circles one last time to finally defeat the crab boss.

Ad

Check out our other Revenge of the Savage Planet guides here:

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications