How to defeat Clawbarella boss fight in Revenge of the Savage Planet 

Even though Revenge of the Savage Planet features a very brief storyline, there are some pretty challenging bosses like Clawbarella available in the title. You will encounter this boss when you enter the Zenithian Rifts region in the game. Clawbarella is a crab that appears from beneath the ground and is the second boss fight in the game.

You will need to understand the pattern of this boss's moves in order to defeat it. Mentioned below are some essential tips that will help you eliminate Clawbarella in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Beating Clawbarella in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Shoot the glowing yellow circles to eliminate Clawbarella (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc. // YouTuber@Hikikomori Gaming)

Apart from the dangerous lava in Zenithian Rifts, another challenge that you will face here is the Clawbarella boss fight. During the first stage of the boss fight, you will notice that the crab uses its claws to attack you. First, it will swipe left, then right, and then left again. You will have to time your jump accordingly and at the same time attack the four glowing yellow circles on its body.

When you manage to shoot all the buttons, jump on the crab's claws. After you manage to do this, you will see some new circles on the crab's claws. Again, shoot these to cut off your enemy's claws. Unfortunately, this is not the end of the fight. The claws will regrow, however, the trick to cut them off again remains the same.

Using the same trick that you did earlier, destroy the claws again. Again, a new set of glowing circles will appear. This time, the boss will throw flames at you as well. The key to winning the battle remains the same as before. Dodge the flames by timing your jump, and shoot the yellow circles one last time to finally defeat the crab boss.

Check out our other Revenge of the Savage Planet guides here:

