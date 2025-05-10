Revenge of the Savage Planet: Is the Cosmic Hoarder edition worth buying?

Revenge of the Savage Planet is an adventure co-op title available on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game has two editions: Standard and Cosmic Hoarder. While the Standard edition is priced at $35.99, the Cosmic Hoarder variant will cost you $44.99.
For many players, it may be worth spending an additional $9 to get the Cosmic Hoarder. As for why this is the case, let's look at the differences between the two editions.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.
Also Read: Revenge of the Savage Planet sneak preview - An upcoming must-play satirical Metroidvania
What is offered in the Cosmic Hoarder edition of The Revenge of the Savage Planet?
The Standard edition of The Revenge of the Savage Planet is priced at $35.99 but only contains the base game. In contrast, the Cosmic Hoarder variant costs $44.99 and comes with the following additional content:
- Base game
- Trash Panda Suit cosmetic
- HR Enforcer Suit cosmetic
- Artbook & soundtrack
- Three-day early access
- Bonus quest & rewards
Moreover, if you purchase the title between May 8, 2025, and June 8, 2025, you will receive these rewards, applicable to both editions:
- 10% discount for Revenge of the Savage Planet
- Trash Panda Suit cosmetic
- Free copy of Journey to the Savage Planet
Also Read: Revenge of the Savage Planet: Release date, platforms, and system requirements
Why the Cosmic Hoarder is worth getting
Even though the Cosmic Hoarder edition costs an additional $9, it comes with a variety of exciting rewards and bonuses. Considering the price difference between the two editions isn't substantial, this version seems like a better deal.
Moreover, if you like playing co-op games, you should definitely opt for the Cosmic Hoarder, as it includes an extra quest, which means even more playable content.
Apart from the additional playable content, you will also receive cosmetic upgrades, an art book, and a soundtrack, which you can show off to friends and family.
