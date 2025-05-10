Revenge of the Savage Planet: Is the Cosmic Hoarder edition worth buying?

Revenge of the Savage Planet is an adventure co-op title available on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game has two editions: Standard and Cosmic Hoarder. While the Standard edition is priced at $35.99, the Cosmic Hoarder variant will cost you $44.99.

Ad

For many players, it may be worth spending an additional $9 to get the Cosmic Hoarder. As for why this is the case, let's look at the differences between the two editions.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.

Also Read: Revenge of the Savage Planet sneak preview - An upcoming must-play satirical Metroidvania

What is offered in the Cosmic Hoarder edition of The Revenge of the Savage Planet?

The Cosmic Hoarder edition offers additional quests (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)

The Standard edition of The Revenge of the Savage Planet is priced at $35.99 but only contains the base game. In contrast, the Cosmic Hoarder variant costs $44.99 and comes with the following additional content:

Ad

Trending

Base game

Trash Panda Suit cosmetic

HR Enforcer Suit cosmetic

Artbook & soundtrack

Three-day early access

Bonus quest & rewards

Moreover, if you purchase the title between May 8, 2025, and June 8, 2025, you will receive these rewards, applicable to both editions:

10% discount for Revenge of the Savage Planet

Trash Panda Suit cosmetic

Free copy of Journey to the Savage Planet

Also Read: Revenge of the Savage Planet: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

Why the Cosmic Hoarder is worth getting

Even though the Cosmic Hoarder edition costs an additional $9, it comes with a variety of exciting rewards and bonuses. Considering the price difference between the two editions isn't substantial, this version seems like a better deal.

Ad

Moreover, if you like playing co-op games, you should definitely opt for the Cosmic Hoarder, as it includes an extra quest, which means even more playable content.

Apart from the additional playable content, you will also receive cosmetic upgrades, an art book, and a soundtrack, which you can show off to friends and family.

Check out other related guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.