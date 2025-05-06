Revenge of the Savage Planet: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

Revenge of the Savage Planet is an upcoming sci-fi adventure title that is set to release globally on May 8, 2025. Developed and produced by Raccoon Logic Studios Inc, the game will be released for a number of platforms, including older and newer generations of consoles as well as PC. This includes the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
However, it will not be available on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 as of now. Since the game is coming to Steam and does not require high-spec cards to run, it is safe to assume that it can be played on handheld PCs like the Steam Deck and the Asus ROG Ally.
Let's look at the hardware requirements to play Revenge of the Savage Planet on PC.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
System requirements to run Revenge of the Savage Planet on PC
To run the game, you will need a minimum of 8 GB of RAM. However, to play it on the best possible settings, you require 16 GB of RAM. As far as the GPU is concerned, you need at least a GTX 1060. To run Revenge of the Savage Planet in the best quality, though, the RTX 2060 or above is recommended. Here are the system requirements:
Minimum system requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580 - 6GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 20 GB available space
Recommended system requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / INTEL Arc A750
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 20 GB available space
Also read: Revenge of the Savage Planet pre-order guide: Editions, pre-order bonuses, platforms, and more
Check out our other gaming articles here:
- "Nintendo still releasing more lawsuits than games": Nintendo earns gamers' support amidst lawsuit against third-party Switch 2 accessory maker
- Krafton's Anuj Sahani and Sojourn Past developer Pekrukhrietuo reveal "the key to making a good game" (Exclusive)
- Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete the Accidents Happen quest (The Dark Brotherhood task)
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.