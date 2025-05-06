  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Revenge of the Savage Planet: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

Revenge of the Savage Planet: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified May 06, 2025 07:48 GMT
Revenge of the Savage Planet is now out for pre-orders (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)
Revenge of the Savage Planet is now out for pre-orders (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc)

Revenge of the Savage Planet is an upcoming sci-fi adventure title that is set to release globally on May 8, 2025. Developed and produced by Raccoon Logic Studios Inc, the game will be released for a number of platforms, including older and newer generations of consoles as well as PC. This includes the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Ad

However, it will not be available on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 as of now. Since the game is coming to Steam and does not require high-spec cards to run, it is safe to assume that it can be played on handheld PCs like the Steam Deck and the Asus ROG Ally.

Let's look at the hardware requirements to play Revenge of the Savage Planet on PC.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

System requirements to run Revenge of the Savage Planet on PC

You will need 20 GB of free storage to play the game (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc)
You will need 20 GB of free storage to play the game (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc)

To run the game, you will need a minimum of 8 GB of RAM. However, to play it on the best possible settings, you require 16 GB of RAM. As far as the GPU is concerned, you need at least a GTX 1060. To run Revenge of the Savage Planet in the best quality, though, the RTX 2060 or above is recommended. Here are the system requirements:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Minimum system requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580 - 6GB VRAM
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 20 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / INTEL Arc A750
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 20 GB available space
Ad

Also read: Revenge of the Savage Planet pre-order guide: Editions, pre-order bonuses, platforms, and more

Check out our other gaming articles here:

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications