Revenge of the Savage Planet: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

Revenge of the Savage Planet is an upcoming sci-fi adventure title that is set to release globally on May 8, 2025. Developed and produced by Raccoon Logic Studios Inc, the game will be released for a number of platforms, including older and newer generations of consoles as well as PC. This includes the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Ad

However, it will not be available on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 as of now. Since the game is coming to Steam and does not require high-spec cards to run, it is safe to assume that it can be played on handheld PCs like the Steam Deck and the Asus ROG Ally.

Let's look at the hardware requirements to play Revenge of the Savage Planet on PC.

System requirements to run Revenge of the Savage Planet on PC

You will need 20 GB of free storage to play the game (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc)

To run the game, you will need a minimum of 8 GB of RAM. However, to play it on the best possible settings, you require 16 GB of RAM. As far as the GPU is concerned, you need at least a GTX 1060. To run Revenge of the Savage Planet in the best quality, though, the RTX 2060 or above is recommended. Here are the system requirements:

Ad

Trending

Minimum system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580 - 6GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / INTEL Arc A750

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

Ad

Also read: Revenge of the Savage Planet pre-order guide: Editions, pre-order bonuses, platforms, and more

Check out our other gaming articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.