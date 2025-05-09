Is Revenge of the Savage Planet on Nintendo Switch?

No, Revenge of the Savage Planet is not available on the Nintendo Switch. While the original Journey to the Savage Planet launched on the Switch in 2020, its sequel skipped Nintendo when it launched on May 8, 2025. Fans hoping to play the new title on their Switch consoles are out of luck for now, but there may still be hope that the sequel eventually makes its way to the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

That said, let us now briefly look at what the game is about and why it hasn't been released for Nintendo's handheld console.

Revenge of the Savage Planet

This sci-fi action-adventure game is developed by Raccoon Logic Studios and is the sequel to Journey to the Savage Planet. It’s currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

You play as a colonist who has been fired by the Alta Interglobal corporation and is fighting for his life to get back to Earth. During your in-game journey, you get to explore four alien planets full of strange creatures and secrets, while using tools like a jetpack, a lasso, and a goo gun. This title also marks a shift to third-person gameplay compared to its prequel, adding a fresh twist to exploration and combat.

The game offers both single-player and co-op experiences, with options for online crossplay and split-screen. As such, it's a game that can easily be enjoyed with friends.

Why isn’t Revenge of the Savage Planet available for Nintendo Switch?

This title pushes far beyond what the current Switch can handle. The Nintendo Switch’s older hardware makes it difficult to run modern games that require high performance. Revenge of the Savage Planet features large worlds, high-end graphics, and co-op gameplay, which the current Switch likely can’t support properly.

There’s still hope for Nintendo fans, as the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to have the power to support modern games. Until then, Switch users can revisit Journey to the Savage Planet or play the sequel on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox.

