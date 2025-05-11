How to unlock Slappi's Den of Fun in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Secret planet)

Revenge of the Savage Planet is all about adventure and exploration. Its basic gameplay loop involves travelling from one planet to another, looking for and farming resources, using them to upgrade your gear, and then moving to the next planet. While there are four major planets featured in the game, not many players are aware of a secret fifth one, called Slappi's Den of Fun.

Ad

That said, it is not that simple to reach this planet. But fret not; we have prepared this guide with the sole purpose of helping you do so.

Making your way to Slappi's Den of Fun in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Revenge of the Savage Planet features four planets in total as part of the main storyline (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

As mentioned above, there are four main planets featured in the game. After crash-landing on Stellaris Prime, you will need to recover your gear (that you lost during the crash) and find ways to get off that planet. You must then move on to other planets and eventually find a way to get back to Earth. To travel from one planet to another, you will need a useful piece of gear called the Planetary Cannon — it unlocks during the initial stages of the game.

Ad

Trending

However, you cannot get to Slappi's Den of Fun by simply using the Planetary Cannon. The only way to reach this secret planet is by unlocking every Slappi's Shrine in the game. In total, there are five such shrines available, and their locations are mentioned below:

The first and second shrines can be found on the first planet itself, which is Stellaris Prime.

The next one is located on planet Xephyr.

The fourth Slappi's Shrine is on planet Zenethian Rift.

The fifth one resides on the Quasadron IX planet.

Ad

Do note that the secret planet and the activities associated with unlocking it are not part of the main story of Revenge of the Savage Planet. However, since you will need to visit all four planets to unlock the five Slappi's Shrines, you can't access Slappi's Den of Fun before completing the game's main storyline. Unlocking each shrine will reward you with one Pentaforce piece. When you have all five in your inventory, take them to the Habitat to conduct research on them, and this will finally unlock the secret planet for you.

Ad

Also read: Revenge of the Savage Planet: How to defeat Mecha Slappi

For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.