How to farm resources in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Wildlife)

Revenge of the Savage Planet is an exciting adventure title that involves exploring planets. As this is an adventure platformer at its core, you must do a lot of scavenging throughout the game. You will realize this as soon as you crash land on the Stellaris Prime planet.
When you get to this planet, you will find that you have lost all your gear and equipment during the crash. Your only way out of this mess is to collect and farm resources.
Revenge of the Savage Planet: What are resources required for, and how to get them
In total, there are four planets in Revenge of the Savage Planet. You can travel from one planet to another using the Planetary Cannon. All these planets can provide you with resources such as Carbon, Aluminium, Silicon, etc, which you can use to upgrade your gear and spaceship.
However, since there is a very limited quantity of resources available, and no guide offered in Revenge of the Savage Planet on how to farm resources, it might feel a little tricky to figure this out. Thankfully, there is a trick you can use to farm some of the resources, like Wildlife. Do note, though, that this trick only works on wildlife resources.
The steps to do so are:
- Approach and interact with an unlocked teleporter to open the planet selection menu. This can be done by pressing F on PC, X on Xbox consoles, and Square on PlayStation consoles.
- Select the desired planet and teleporter, and travel there. Now, head to the area where you want to farm resources.
- This will respawn every wildlife resource, which you can now kill to farm minerals and resources.
