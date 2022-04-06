How to complete the Tatooine Time Trial in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have many different achievements that they are able to complete in the game. These achievements can help them earn many unique rewards, such as characters, collectibles, and ships. Some of these achievements are straightforward. However, others (like Tatooine Time Trial) are not so easy to figure out.

How players can complete the Tatooine Time Trial in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The great thing about getting challenges completed during Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is that they don't need to be done the first time a player is in a specific area. In fact, players will be able to go back later in Free Play mode to complete anything that they missed. That being said, players will reach the Tatooine Time Trial challenge at a specific point in the Star Wars story.

Finding the location for Tatooine Time Trial in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

For players to find the location of the Tatooine Time Trial, they are going to need to be on Tatooine. Once there, they will have to defeat the Tusken Raiders in Jundland Wastes. At this time, players should be accompanying Ben Kenobi. After an encounter with the exploding crate, players will notice a grapple point on the right side of the area. They should use it to grapple and move forward.

At the top of the grapple point

Players will want to head to the left and then drop down to the right to find the Tatooine Time Trial challenge. This time trial involves players lighting torches and building quickly to reach a destination. To do so, players should break the crates at the bottom of the area and build a bridge between the two torches. Once there, they should light the first torch and go across and light the second one.

Breaking the bridge

Once players have lit the second torch, they will need to break the bridge they just built and then start rebuilding it into stairs which will be used to climb up to reach the third torch. Players will need to climb up the stairs and run around. They should make sure not to run off the edge or they risk failing the time trial. Upon reaching the top and lighting the last torch, they will have completed the time trial.

