How to complete The Boat Captain's Key treasure map in God of War

Players looking for The Boat Captain's Key in God of War are ultimately looking to complete one of the many treasure maps within the game. There is plenty of optional side content that can be completed in the semi-open world, and the maps are just one of them.

Each of the treasure maps will provide players with some great resources like Leiptr Alloy and a decent amount of currency. But first, the image on the map needs to be followed along with a short excerpt that serves as a hint. With a quick guide though, the vague treasure hunt with Kratos can go much quicker.

Finding The Boat Captain's Key treasure location in God of War

When players begin their quest to find The Boat Captain's Key treasure, they will need to head to the Lake of Nine. Within the lake, the water level will need to be lowered before anything can be accomplished.

Water levels will change what players have access to as they explore the Lake of Nine, which is one of the many Metroidvania aspects of the game. This treasure map is also tied to that gameplay mechanic.

When the water levels are lowered, the next step is to head towards the Isle of Death. This section of the lake can be found to the southern corner to the west. In that southern section, there is a small section of land in the middle of the body of water where players need to head.

On the left side of that small slice of land, a shipwreck can be found, and underneath the skeleton of the boat, the buried treasure will be available to take.

Players can run up to that ship and a small light will indicate the treasure. Simply initiate the animation and Kratos will dig the treasure quickly with his Leviathan Axe. But for the treasure to appear, The Boat Captain's Key treasure map is required first.

Obtaining The Boat Captain's Key map in God of War

Grab the map to find the treasure. (Image via Sony)

Before players can pick up the treasure, they need the coinciding map, and in this case, the initial location is in the Stone Falls region. There will be a Boat Dock point of interest for players to find.

Once there, a map can be found on the floor, and of course, players should pick it up. With the map in hand, the Isle of Death will have the treasure.

