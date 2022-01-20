How to open Runic Chests in God of War

Runic Chests, otherwise known as the Nornir Chests, are incredibly important to open in God of War if players want to survive the harsh realms within the game. Finding and opening these chests promises players much better upgrades than simple treasures or currency.

For anyone who hasn't stumbled upon the Runic Chests yet, they are each guaranteed to contain an upgrade to the maximum health or rage of Kratos in God of War. However, they aren't as simple as the normal chests found around the game, and players will be tasked with solving a puzzle before they can grab some of the most valuable upgrades in each realm.

What puzzles are connected to the Runic Chests in God of War?

When players first find one of the Nornir Chests in God of War, the most obvious part is the series of runes on the front. There are three runes plastered across the front on each chest and are at the center of this puzzle. The three blue, glowing runes will indicate that there are three other bells or relics in the vicinity that are also marked by the same symbols.

When a rune is hit, the corresponding rune will be dimmed, telling the player that the challenge has started. Players must hit each of the three runes before the timer ends in some cases, and that will be audible after players hit the first rune. Considering the largest part of the challenge is finding the runes, players should locate each rune first.

They are often hidden in areas that are harder to see and where players wouldn't look at first. But they are all near the Runic Chest to some degree. When each one is located, players start the challenge.

How to hit all the runes fast enough in God of War

The fastest way to hit all of the runes for the Runic Chest puzzle is to simply throw the Leviathan Axe. Once players locate each of the bells or relics with runes, the best bet is to find an effective position in between all three. From there, players can throw the axe in order of distance to complete the puzzle.

After the puzzle is done and the runes are checked off, players can go back to the chest and open the lid. Kratos will be rewarded with upgrades to their maximum health and rage.

