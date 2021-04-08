How to complete The Chi of Guyun quest in Genshin Impact

The Chi of Guyun is a world quest in Genshin Impact where the Traveler uncovers a mystery behind Qingce Village.

The land of Teyvat is known for its rich history and buried treasure. This quest gives players the opportunity to explore both.

Players on this quest learn of the historical battle between Rex Lapis and an ancient dragon. The Traveler is teased by the idea that the dragon’s corpse may still serve a purpose, and the quest is in motion. By the end of the quest, players will receive 500 Adventure EXP, 60 Primogems, and a Liyue Shrine Key.

The Chi of Guyun quest guide for Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Map: Yan’er location

Genshin Impact players can begin The Chi of Guyun quest by speaking with Yan’er, who is located by the ruins in southwest Wuwang Hill.

Yan’er is a suspicious character who tells of an ancient dragon named Chi. She claims that his corpse, or perhaps a different powerful life force, may exist in the ruins. However, the area is guarded by a Ruin Hunter.

The first step in the quest is to defeat the Ruin Hunter. Afterward, there will be an “incomplete writing” for the Traveler to read, which prompts players to find three nearby statues.

All three statues are in the general area, next to chunks of amber.

Genshin Impact Map: Statue locations

After interacting with all of the statues, a Precious Chest will appear, giving the Traveler the “Collected Fragment.”

With the fragment in hand, the Traveler should head to Qingce Village to speak with the locals and try to learn more about the artifact. The villagers will redirect the player to Granny Ruoxin, who is located in the shrine, next to the teleport waypoint in the northern part of town.

For now, Ruoxin can’t decipher the fragment’s meaning without other fragments to complement it. However, she does reveal that it is related to the Chi, and that the other fragments may be somewhere on mountaintops or perhaps within some ruins.

Genshin Impact Map: Fragment locations

One of the remaining fragments is below a teleport waypoint to the west of Qingce Village. There is a shrine on a hill, with an altar full of apples. There are five statues here that the player must activate in a certain order to obtain the fragment. They should start with the middle one (the one by the apples) followed by the bottom right, the top left, the top right, and finally the bottom right. A chest will spawn with the fragment inside.

The other fragment is at the highest point in the village. Players should scale the cliff walls to get there and find another statue puzzle. This time, the Traveler needs to activate four of the statues. Players should start with the statue facing the green pine tree followed by the one to the right of the larger orange crystal and then the one on the left of the small orange crystal. The final statue to activate is just to the right of the statue that was activated second. Again, a chest will appear, giving players the last fragment.

The Traveler should then revisit Ruoxin, who will reveal that the three fragments fit together. Granny Ruoxin will explain the meaning of the fragments and will prompt the Traveler to search for treasure in the waterfall northwest of the village.

There’s a narrow path just to the right of this waterfall. Players can take this path to get to the cave behind the waterfall.

Genshin Impact Map: Waterfall location

There are a few Treasure Hoarders to fight inside. Afterward, players should activate the crystal in the cave. Waves of enemies will spawn immediately after. There will first be one Ruin Guard, then a wave of three, and finally one Ruin Hunter. Players should definitely consider deploying at least one ranged character to handle these enemies.

When the enemies are defeated, players can go to the back of the cave to find a treasure room. There are one Luxurious, one Precious, two Exquisite, and two Common chests. The middle chest contains all that’s required, the quest treasure, but players shouldn’t miss out on the other rewards, including the Geoculus and Seelie located in the room.

After looting the cave, Genshin Impact players can complete the quest by speaking with Ruoxin one last time.

