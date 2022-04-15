How to complete The Compass in No Man's Sky

Players can participate in the recently released Expedition 6: The Blighted update for No Man's Sky. This special event will allow players to follow the path of a space pirate faction called The Blighted as they try to uncover clues and discover various treasures. The first milestone players will want to complete is called The Compass.

How players can complete The Compass in No Man's Sky

For players to collect all of the various rewards contained within Expedition 6: The Blighted, they will need to complete different milestones. Upon completing them, they will be able to receive special items. These include the Outlaw Cape and the Wayward Cube, which will be able to be used in a player's normal games upon completing the event, which will run for a limited time of five weeks.

Players will need to access Expedition 6: The Blighted

Of course, for players to complete the milestones, the first step they will need to take is to be able to access the expedition. This can be done by the player heading to the main menu and picking the option on the right. This is the Community Expedition menu button, and upon selecting it, players will be able to start their journey into Expedition 6: The Blighted.

After starting, players of No Man's Sky will need to find their ship

Players of No Man's Sky will want to locate their ship when they first get started with Expedition 6 (Image via Hello Games)

When players enter the world for Expedition 6: The Blighted, they will be without their ship and will need to locate it outside the world. To do this, players will want to look around for a ship icon on the compass, which they will be able to follow to their destination. Follow the directions indicated on the display and players will eventually make it to the area where their ship is located.

Players will need to fix up their ship to head out

Upon arriving at their ship, players will need to fix it up to get out of there and continue the expedition. Upon completing this portion of it, players will be able to claim some rewards, such as 10 Life Support Gels, 10 Ion Batteries, and a Banned Movement System Upgrade. Players can use these to progress further into the expedition and earn more rewards.

Edited by Srijan Sen