How to complete The Daunt Vista Point in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is full of new side activities that players can take on in the west, including the Vista Point towers around the map. At first, it sounds like they may offer up the same kind of information that a Tallneck would within the game, but they are more of a look into the past.

The Daunt is where players will run into their first Vista Point tower, which is completely new to the Horizon games. These rusted radio towers emit a signal that Aloy can pick up on, but what to do with these points of interest isn't immediately obvious when searching.

Completing The Daunt Vista Point in Horizon Forbidden West

Line up the view points to complete the task. (Image via Sony)

When players reach the first Vista Point in The Daunt, the first step is to scan the tower with the focus that Aloy has. Using the simple ping scan won't count, so Aloy will need to hone in on the Vista box to get a full scan of the tower.

Once Aloy scans the tower, there will be a hologram of an old location within the area. The goal is to match that hologram with the same spot in the area.

The Daunt Vista Point:

Hold "R3" and scan The Daunt Vista tower.

Look at the hologram that is in Aloy's focus and match it with the Relic Ruin building.

There will be an objective marker on the map for a vague location of where to stand.

Stand on the broken bridge across from the Relic Ruin and line up the image to complete the Vista Point.

Upon completion, an image of the past will appear that shows the structure in ancient times.

One of the most important aspects of the towers is the objective marker that each one has. As long as players stay within range of the points, the correct angle should be easy enough to find.

Removing the Vista image from the focus in Horizon Forbidden West

Some players may come across a point tower that they don't feel like completing yet, but they still have objectives in the area. This can get annoying when there's a huge hologram anytime Aloy uses the focus.

Players can simply hit down on the D-pad when they are in the range of the tower and in their focus. This will allow Aloy to swap between the normal focus and the vista hologram within Horizon Forbidden West.

