How to complete The Highwayman secret quest in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has a secret quest called "The Highwayman" which also provides a rare bike. The quest itself is off the beaten path, but it's worth completing.

There is a weapon shop East of the Rancho Coronado East fast travel point. Once players leave the fast travel point, they can head into the weapon shop where a garage door can be found. Next, the door should be opened, and on the other side is a bike, but it's not the Nazare Itsumade. Scanning the bike will cause Johnny to show up and The Highwayman Cyberpunk 2077 quest itself to begin.

The Highwayman secret quest in Cyberpunk 2077

In that same room will be a computer that the player needs to interact with. Once the computer is opened, a photo of a couple in Cyberpunk 2077 will be pulled up to look at. The couple are a man and woman named Josie and James who took the photo near a park bench in Night City.

The next objective is to find the exact spot within Cyberpunk 2077 where the photo itself was taken by the couple. To find the area, players should search along the highway in Japantown. There are a few fast travel points that can be taken around the area, but none are directly on the spot.

When players do eventually find the exact spot in Cyberpunk 2077 and the park bench in question, James will be sitting there in wait. He can be approached and questioned, specifically about Josie. She's not with him and V needs to know her location.

James says her last location might've been the Metro: Glen North Station. Before leaving James and the bench, players should take note of the graffiti code on the bench. It reads 02-14-77

Next, head to Metro: Glen North and go east like the beginning of the quest. Once players find a drop off point that has a vending machine next to it, they'll know they found the area. In that space will also be blood splatters on the ground, and players need to scan them to investigate. It will lead into a hallway that contains Josie's body, which has been there for weeks at that point.

Players can then confront James after finding the body and the quest will update to give more info. The info says that Josie hid the Nazare Itsumade in the Northside around the All Foods plant. Josie drew a horse in the location as a clue to find the bike.

A keypad will be in the location, where players should remember that code and enter 0214. Then the garage will open and the Nazare Itsumade is available to take and use in Cyberpunk 2077.