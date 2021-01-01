Serious Side Effects is one of the first Side Gigs players can tackle in Cyberpunk 2077.

The mission objective is pretty straightforward. El Capitan, one of Night City's fixers, wants V to steal a shipment of beta acid.

Going about this Cyberpunk 2077 quest, however, is up to the player. There is nothing straightforward about finishing tasks. Mostly all can be done in a variety of ways, which is really what an RPG is all about.

How to complete the Serious Side Effects Gig in Cyberpunk 2077

Image via CD Projekt RED

Once Serious Side Effects is active, V will need to travel to the Dewdrop Inn. The beta acid in question was stolen and needs to be stolen back for the client. Follow the waypoint to the motel and get ready to take back the acid for the fixer.

Upon arrival, an optional objective will pop up. This tasks V with finding a man named Booker Updike. Go through the front door and speak to the receptionist. For 50 eddies, she'll give V a room and allow free roaming around the inn.

Advertisement

Image via CD Projekt RED

Now, sneak into the room behind the reception area. There will be a 6th Street Gang member seated at a desk. Take him out and interact with the computer. There will be a list here that indicates Booker Updike is in room 103.

Head to room 103 and pry open the door with a Technical Attribute of 12 or more. If that isn't an option, V can speak with the maintenance worker in the hallway. He can either be intimidated or bribed, depending on the Body Attribute number.

Image via CD Projekt RED

Advertisement

Once access to the room is gained, V will find Booker Updike dead. It's Cyberpunk 2077, so of course he's dead. It appears he was poisoned by fumes forced into his room through the ventilation system.

Room 203 is the objective now, but it cannot be entered directly. Instead, enter room 200 and pass the BD viewing individual. Head out onto the balcony, then jump all the way to the end. This where the choice comes in.

Image via CD Projekt RED

V can either stealthily take out some guards or just open fire and put them all down in a blaze of glory. That's the beauty of Cyberpunk 2077. Grab the beta acid from the room and exit the same way V entered. Hit the street and book it to the drop point.

Deposit the beta acid into the drop point and this Cyberpunk 2077 mission is a success.