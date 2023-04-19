How to complete The Splinter Within side-quest in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

The new DLC expansion for Horizon Forbidden West titled "Burning Shores" is out now. The brand new narrative adventure takes protagonist Aloy to a volcanic archipelago of what was once known as Los Angeles. This treacherous adventure brings majestic sights to see and new characters to meet. As expected, a host of new content awaits Horizon Forbidden West players to engage. One of the earliest side missions Aloy will come across is called The Splinter Within.

This sees players hunt down a missing expedition hosted by the Quen tribe. Here is how to complete the mission in Horizon Forbidden West's new DLC.

Here's how to complete the side quest The Splinters Within in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Location: Fleet's End

Fleet's End Rewards: 2 Skill Points, 31,200 XP, Imperial Gold dye, and Quen Deadeye (Outfit)

The mission can be initiated by first talking to an NPC called Theoa. She awaits the player at Fleet's End. This is the first significant area in the DLC players will step into. Theoa is located on the docks and can be tracked down by a green exclamation marker. Initiating a conversation will see Aloy meeting up with her at the burial ground north of the current location.

After reaching the location, wait at the campfire to allow Theoa to catch up. When the duo meets, Theoa explains how members of her group who set out on an expedition to track down a shipping manifest never returned. So it is up to Aloy to get to the bottom of the mystery. The objectives will be updated to feature two points of interest.

You can choose to check out the location of the manifest itself or a nearby one from which a distress signal was observed. It does not matter what order this is tackled, as both locations will be explored to progress with the quest. To make things simple, though, head to the island to the southwest, the manifest location.

It can be reached using the boat, one of the many means of traversal in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. Upon arrival, head to the ruined structure in the distance to the west. Initiate the geyser and propel it to the top using the glider to get to the top. Approach the Holo Projector and interact with it to download the manifest. Now, it is time to track down the missing group to the east of the island, where the distress signal came from.

This leads Aloy to a small camp, clearly constructed by the people of Quen. Unfortunately, she was too late, as many corpses belonging to the Quen could be seen laden around. Clearly, they were attacked by something or someone. Approach the body next to a pot to pick up a note. This initiates an investigation using the Focus vision to find clues around the area. After checking out the bedrolls and other points of interest, a new trail will be unearthed.

This leads to the discovery that at least one Quen tribe member may be alive and has initiated a smoke signal. Head to the east to another island from where the smoke signal originates. You may have to contend with mechanized threats on the island's beaches. Deal with them and proceed inland to find the survivor, who will initiate a conversation with Aloy once the coast is clear.

The NPC is called Rokomo, and he points Aloy in the underwater direction to track down Enki's Focus. To find it, players must jump into the skiff and head to a rough section of the ocean to the east of smoke signal island. Stop here and dive into finding a Tideripper. This giant sea-monster-like automaton has the Enki's Focus attached to its tail.

The easiest way to retrieve it is to obscure its vision using smoke bombs and grab the needed item off it as it is distracted. Once obtained, players can fast-travel back to Fleet's End to turn in the mission. Approach Theoa to explain everything that transpired and finish the side mission in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

This is all players need to know to complete "The Splinters Within" side quest in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

