Final Fantasy 16 has many exciting side quests, but The Want Beyond the Wall is not one of the memorable ones. As boring as the quest may be, it is still necessary to undertake it if you want to fully complete the game. Thankfully, it is one of the shortest missions in the title and can be completed very quickly, especially if you know what you are doing.

This article explains The Want Beyond the Wall, including how to start it and how you can complete it easily.

How to start The Want Beyond the Wall in Final Fantasy 16

The Want Beyond the Wall will be unlocked after you have started a sub-quest called The Dame and gained access to Northreach. The Dame is a sub-quest of the main mission Righting Wrongs.

This side quest can be triggered by approaching the merchant named Etienne. This merchant can be found in Northreach, around the corner from The Veil and close to The Iron Flagon.

How to complete The Want Beyond the Wall in Final Fantasy 16

The Want Beyond the Wall is, without a doubt, one of the quickest missions in the game and can be completed with ease. Follow these steps to complete it:

After speaking to the Merchant, head out to the market area.

Find the Liquormonger opposite the gate.

Give the Liquormonger his package, and he will hand you some Brandywine.

Turn left and find the Herbalist next.

Hand the Herbalist his box, and he will give you a box of Cigars.

After this, turn to the right and find the Tinker.

The Tinker will hand you some Essence of Rose perfume to deliver his package.

Finally, head back to the Merchant, Ettiene, and hand over all the items.

After a short conversation with Ettiene, the quest will be complete.

In the end, the merchant will reveal that the packages Clive just handed over contained crystals that are highly forbidden in the Empire and would have led to heavy punishment if caught.

What are the rewards for completing The Want Beyond the Wall in Final Fantasy 16?

The rewards for completing The Want Beyond the Wall are not anything spectacular. This is one of the only side quests in Final Fantasy 16 that doesn't hand out any items upon completion. Instead, all you are rewarded with is 1000 Gil and 19 XP.

Although this may be one of the most unrewarding quests in Final Fantasy 16, it does give you an insight into the people of the land and how they are being treated by the empire. It shows the risks taken by people to obtain illegal items and how they feel about the imperial rule.

