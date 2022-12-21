How to complete The Whispering Hillock quest in The Witcher 3 Next Gen

The Whispering Hillock is a quest from The Witcher 3 that requires Geralt to free or kill a disturbed spirit trapped in a tree. Geralt's choices can ultimately determine the fate of Gran, the orphans, and the village of Downwarren, which inevitably affects the Baron storyline.

How to complete Whispering Hillock in the Witcher 3

In The Witcher 3, this quest can be acquired while doing the “Ladies of the Wood Questline” or by stumbling onto the tree spirit while exploring.

Upon approaching the giant tree whose roots are possessed, Geralt hears voices telling him to go away. Following the directions on the map, he will eventually find the cave entrance leading to the spirit.

An Igni Place of Power and a werewolf can be found near the entrance. The werewolf can be killed or avoided but will be aggressive towards the player if it spots them.

Once in the cave, players will find that they are semi-submerged in water. You will have to swim through these areas to get to the spirit. The water sections have sunken chests with notable loot that players can grab. You will have to keep an eye on the breath meter, as running out can be bad for Geralt.

After this, you will meet the spirit trapped in the roots and will be given the choice of saving or killing the spirit.

Killing the tree Spirit

The Disturbed Tree spirit (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Choices in The Witcher 3 have consequences, which is no different. If the player decides to kill the spirit, it immediately sends endrega workers to attack Geralt. Once they are dealt with, the branches of the tree become vulnerable. The player should attack it immediately.

Eventually, the tree will raise its defenses and send out endrega workers again. Players must kill them again and attack the tree once more to kill off the spirit.

Saving the tree spirit

The tree spirit will require a couple of things to be set free:

Raven feather

A bones of a spirit

A wild black horse

Raven feathers can be found while helping Jhonny during the “Ladies of the Wood Questline” in The Witcher 3. While the other two can be found by following the map markers. The bones of a spirit can be found under a gravestone that can be spotted using The Witcher Sense. Players should be wary of the nearby drowners.

Black horses can be found in the areas marked on the map. Players can use Axii to calm the horse and tame it for the quest. When these items are brought to the spirit, they can be set free.

Consequences of the Whispering Hillock quest line

The crones (Image via CD Projekt Red)

In The Witcher 3, if the tree spirit is saved before the players complete “Ladies of the Wood Questline,” Gran won’t fall into danger. However, if the tree spirit is freed during or after the “Ladies of the Wood Questline,” then Gran might be in more danger.

Freeing the spirit will always get the villagers of Downwarren killed as the spirit harbors anger towards them.

Because the people of Downwarren worship the Crones, killing the spirit will make them happy. This ensures the safety of Gran, the Baron’s wife but will most likely get the orphans killed and eaten by the Crones.

