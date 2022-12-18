5 tips for completing The Witcher 3 Next Gen on Death March difficulty

The Witcher 3 returns with a brand new update that not only overhauls the necessary mechanics of the title, but also delivers a visual upgrade that makes the game stand out. Although the PC version is currently going through a few issues, CD Projekt Red has assured players that they are looking into the issue.

The Witcher 3 is still considered one of the best RPG games of this generation, and with CDPR launching Patch 4.0 for the title, things have gotten even better. This article aims to guide players looking for advanced challenges in the game's difficulty with a few essential tips.

Five important tips to note when playing The Witcher 3 on Death March difficulty

1) Prepare before a battle

It goes without saying that a Witcher's strongest weapon is not the silver sword, but preparation. The Death March difficulty will keep gamers on their toes, as battles against Monsters are not easy. Before taking on a Monster contract, players must have all the necessary resources to duel the beast.

Items like Oil and Bombs must be prepared for their respective beasts. They not only aid a Witcher by granting more damage, but also provide perks.

2) Give yourself a boost early in the game

The White Orchard is the first place you will be visiting. The area is moderately small compared to other maps in The Witcher 3. However, it still grants interesting exploration and decent items even early in the game. Witchers can find points of interest that include Places of Power. These pillars can grant an ability point when used for the first time.

Players can easily obtain a few skill points early in the game. Weapon diagrams can be found in the White Orchard, which can then be crafted once in Velen or Novigrad. These weapons and armor provide an early boost that can help players until the early game ends.

3) Learn to bargain

The Witcher 3 requires players to haggle with a customer before taking on a contract. This trick can be used to make a decent amount of cash. Currency is extremely important in the Continent, thus, players must bargain at every opportunity they get.

Another tip that can help players earn money is to convert their currency from banks. Vivaldi Bank will be available to players upon reaching Novigrad. Gamers can then convert their currency to Nilfgardian coins.

4) Don't take fights against higher-level enemies

The Death March difficulty makes combat more challenging. Enemies deal a lot of damage to Geralt. Therefore, it is not recommended to pick fights against over-leveled enemies, especially Monsters.

Monsters around the Continent can possess a variety of magical abilities that make battles tougher for the players. Enemies like Vampires and Werewolves can be particularly difficult considering their wide range of magical healing skills.

5) Use the correct skills

Every skill point counts in Death March. The Witcher 3 encourages players to customize their skill patterns and try out new builds. However, there is a particular set of skills that can provide an enormous amount of boost to players. Skills such as Gourmet can be extremely helpful when roaming the continent.

Upgrading Sign skills can also provide beneficial results. Quen is your best defense when playing the title on Death March, and the ability to negate 100% enemy damage for a single strike can be extremely helpful.

The Witcher 3 provides gamers with plenty of choices when it comes to taking a path. Implementing the right tips should result in a better run in-game.

