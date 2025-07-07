How to complete Treasure Tail - Yongen-Jaya side quest in Persona 5: The Phantom X

The Treasure Tail - Yongen-Jaya side quest in Persona 5: The Phantom X is the second part of a series of side missions where you will be tasked with finding a set of treasures for a cat. You will unlock these quests after completing a side mission called New Cat in Town, which you can access after defeating Kiuchi in Persona 5 X.
This article will act as a walkthrough for the Treasure Tail - Yongen-Jaya side quest in Persona 5: The Phantom X.
Walkthrough of Treasure Tail - Yongen-Jaya side quest in Persona 5: The Phantom X
The second part of the Treasure Tail quest will take you to Yongen-Jaya, a very familiar place to those of you who have played Persona 5 Royal. It is the same place where Cafe Leblanc can be found. Here are all of the Tabby Cat treasure locations.
Treasure 1
Head to the end of the main street, where you will be able to spot a trash bin. This is where you can find the first Tabby Cat treasure.
Treasure 2
Go to the alley on your right, and you will be able to spot the second treasure glowing among the plant hedges near the Sakura Residence (Sojiro and Futaba's house in Persona 5 Royal).
Treasure 3
Go to the alley where Cafe Leblanc is located. You can spot the treasure near the building beside the Cafe.
Treasure 4
Head to Yongen's main street exit, from where you can take the metro. You will find the treasure beside a set of flower vases.
Treasure 5
Head down the road to the theater opposite Takemi's Clinic in the Backstreets of Yongen-Jaya. You will find the fifth treasure near the vending machines beside the theater.
Treasure 6
Go to the front of Takemi's Clinic, and you will spot a cat standing in front of the treasure inside a narrow space behind the two buildings. You will need to lure the cat out with Cat Food that you can purchase from the supermarket in Yongen-Jaya.
Return the treasures to the Tabby Cat and you will complete the Treasure Tail - Yongen-Jaya side quest in Persona 5: The Phantom X. You can find our guide on how to complete the Treasure Tail - Zoshigawa quest if you are yet to finish it.
