How to complete Treasure Tail - Yongen-Jaya side quest in Persona 5: The Phantom X

The Treasure Tail - Yongen-Jaya side quest in Persona 5: The Phantom X is the second part of a series of side missions where you will be tasked with finding a set of treasures for a cat. You will unlock these quests after completing a side mission called New Cat in Town, which you can access after defeating Kiuchi in Persona 5 X.

This article will act as a walkthrough for the Treasure Tail - Yongen-Jaya side quest in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Walkthrough of Treasure Tail - Yongen-Jaya side quest in Persona 5: The Phantom X

The second part of the Treasure Tail quest will take you to Yongen-Jaya, a very familiar place to those of you who have played Persona 5 Royal. It is the same place where Cafe Leblanc can be found. Here are all of the Tabby Cat treasure locations.

Treasure 1

Treasure 1 (Image via ATLUS)

Head to the end of the main street, where you will be able to spot a trash bin. This is where you can find the first Tabby Cat treasure.

Treasure 2

Treasure 2 (Image via ATLUS)

Go to the alley on your right, and you will be able to spot the second treasure glowing among the plant hedges near the Sakura Residence (Sojiro and Futaba's house in Persona 5 Royal).

Treasure 3

Treasure 3 (Image via ATLUS)

Go to the alley where Cafe Leblanc is located. You can spot the treasure near the building beside the Cafe.

Treasure 4

Treasure 4 (Image via ATLUS)

Head to Yongen's main street exit, from where you can take the metro. You will find the treasure beside a set of flower vases.

Treasure 5

Treasure 5 (Image via ATLUS)

Head down the road to the theater opposite Takemi's Clinic in the Backstreets of Yongen-Jaya. You will find the fifth treasure near the vending machines beside the theater.

Treasure 6

Treasure 6 (Image via ATLUS)

Go to the front of Takemi's Clinic, and you will spot a cat standing in front of the treasure inside a narrow space behind the two buildings. You will need to lure the cat out with Cat Food that you can purchase from the supermarket in Yongen-Jaya.

Return the treasures to the Tabby Cat and you will complete the Treasure Tail - Yongen-Jaya side quest in Persona 5: The Phantom X. You can find our guide on how to complete the Treasure Tail - Zoshigawa quest if you are yet to finish it.

