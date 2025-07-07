How to complete Treasure Tail - Zoshigawa side quest in Persona 5: The Phantom X

The Treasure Tail - Zoshigawa side quest in Persona 5: The Phantom X unlocks after you finish another side mission called New Cat in Town. You will be tasked with finding treasures for an orange tabby cat. These will be placed in certain areas throughout the town of Zoshigawa, around the neighborhood where the protagonist of P5X resides.

This article will cover all of the treasure spots in the area and how you can complete the Treasure Tail - Zoshigawa side quest in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Walkthrough of Treasure Tail - Zoshigawa side quest in Persona 5: The Phantom X

After you talk with the old man and the orange tabby cat, you will be tasked with finding treasures. Here is where you can find all of them:

Treasure 1

Treasure 1 (Image via ATLUS)

The first treasure can be found right opposite the Supermarket in Zoshigawa, on the left road from the intersection.

Treasure 2

Treasure 2 (Image via ATLUS)

Head to the end of the main road of Omotesando, where you will notice the treasure sitting on an AC machine.

Treasure 3

Treasure 3 (Image via ATLUS)

Go to the alley behind Wonder's house. You can spot the treasure in a flower pot here. To retrieve it, you will need to buy Extra-Strength Nutrient Fertilizer from the Flower Store in Shibuya's Underground Mall. Offer the item to the man looking for it, and the treasure is yours.

Treasure 4

Treasure 4 (Image via ATLUS)

Turn around and head down the end of the road near Minami's Izakaya Restaurant. You will find the fourth treasure sitting under a table at the side of the street.

Treasure 5

Treasure 5 (Image via ATLUS)

The fifth one of Tabby's Treasure in Zoshigawa can be found opposite your home. Head to the location marked above till you come across a parking spot for two-wheelers. The treasure can be found in a garbage bin next to the area.

Treasure 6

Treasure 6 (Image via ATLUS)

Go to the alley in front of your house's main gate, and at the very end of it, you will find the sixth treasure.

Once you collect all of them, go back to the orange cat where you found him to conclude the Treasure Tail - Zoshigawa side quest in Persona 5: The Phantom X. You will be asked by the old man to visit Yongen-Jaya next to find all of the treasures located there.

