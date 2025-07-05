At the very end of the Stadium Palace, you will come face to face with Kiuchi (Cupid) in Persona 5: The Phantom X. Being the first major boss of the game, he might give you a hard time based on your party and Persona setup, but with the correct configuration, you will be able to dispatch him quite easily. Kiuchi has a total of four phases that you will need to deal with before taking him down.

This article will go over how to defeat Kiuchi (Cupid) in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Tips and tricks to defeat Kiuchi (Cupid) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Boss Weakness and Powers

Kiuchi's Cupid form (Image via ATLUS)

Weakness: None

Resists: Gun

Nullifies: Wind

Uses: Physical, Wind

One of the Cheerleaders in Phase 3 will be weak to Agi, and one will be weak to Zio. Both will be weak to Nuke spells like Freila.

Trending

Kiuchi's Abilities

Lustfull Drive Ball: Deals high Gun damage to a targeted enemy

Gale Force Forkball: Deals Wind damage and has a chance to inflict Windswept

Deathbound: Deals high Physical damage to all enemies.

Fanatic Fastball: Deals gun damage to all enemies

Charge: Buffs the next physical attack

There are a few key tips that you should follow before heading into the Palace to steal the Treasure, which will trigger the boss fight against Kiuchi in Persona 5: The Phantom X. Firstly, go and farm the Persona Phoenix from the Realm of Repression and upgrade it. This will give you an advantage because it has Freila (Nuke) spells.

Stock up on medicines and then head to the palace to begin the fight.

Party configuration

Lufel or Morgana: Designated healer

Motoha will be a locked member. You cannot replace her

Any support character, such as Tomoko or Yaoling, in the third slot. You can run another damage dealer, too. Just make sure you do not have any members who are weak to Garu or Wind spells to deny Kiuchi's advantage.

Okyann as Navi, especially if you are bringing Rin.

Wonder should have a leveled-up Phoenix equipped. Any other Persona works for the second and third slots, but we recommend Agaithon and any who can deal Agi spells.

How to beat Kiuchi (Cupid) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Phase 1

The boss fight (Image via ATLUS)

Phase 1 of the boss fight is quite simple. Chip down Kiuchi's HP bar using your attacks. He will attack you, but you won't outright die. Use Lufel or Morgana to heal your party members who lost their HP, and use Okyann to buff your party or restore HP.

Phase 2

Kiuchi will transform into his Cupid form and become a monstrosity, getting his entire health back as well as buffing his own attacks. He will target one of your Party members constantly. Use the guard when targeted to reduce incoming damage. Follow the previous method and slowly chip his health down once again. Keep an eye out for his Lustful Driveball

Phase 3

Defeat the Cheerleaders (Image via ATLUS)

Kiuchi (Cupid) in Persona 5: The Phantom X will initiate this phase with the Deathbound attack. Two Cheerleaders will appear who will be weak to Nuke damage. Swap to Phoenix when it is Wonder in P5X's turn to use the Mafreila spell and eliminate the Cheerleaders.

This will prevent Kiuchi (Cupid) in Persona 5: The Phantom X from using Deathbound again. Do this every time the Cheerleaders appear.

Phase 4

The Cheerleaders will stop spawning in this phase. Deplete Kiuchi's HP bar and perform the automated Highlight attack with Closer to defeat Kiuchi (Cupid) in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Defeating Kiuchi (Cupid) in Persona 5: The Phantom X will unlock him as a weekly boss.

